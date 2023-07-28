Rising India – She Shakti: Babita Rajput, the Water Warrior of Bundelkhand

This Independence Day, the News18 Networks’ Rising India – She Shakti endeavours to recognise the contribution of women across various disciplines and sectors, and celebrate their achievements. And Babita Rajput’s achievement is the size of a mountain.

Led by Rajput, more than a 100 women collaborated with an NGO to dig through a huge mountain to solve the water crisis in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region. Women earlier were forced to travel several kilometres to get water for their households, but Babita Rajput came up with the solution.

The group dug through the mountain to connect their dried-up pond to a nearby canal. The women took upon themselves to make a path by cutting through a mountain.

Rajput, who carried out the mammoth task along with other women, became an inspiration to many.