Rising India – She Shakti: Celebrating Muktaben Dagli and Her Service to the Visually Impaired

Muktaben Dagli was seven years old when she lost her eyesight to meningitis. She had to drop out of school but convinced her parents to send her to a special school for the blind.

A resident of Ankadiya Nana, a small village near Gujarat’s Amreli district, Muktaben suffered another tragedy at age 14 when a friend was poisoned by her parents for being blind. Since that day, her sole mission in life has been to serve the differently abled.

In 1995, Muktaben started the Pragnachakshu Mahila Seva Kunj with her husband. The non-profit organisation provides education, food and accommodation to visually impaired girls.

At 61, Muktaben has shaped the futures of more than 200 blind girls. She has also undertaken the responsibility of caring for people with various disabilities and the elderly who have been abandoned by their families.

Her inspirational story won accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat radio address. Muktaben is the recipient of more than 50 public service awards, including the Padma Shri.