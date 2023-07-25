Rising India – She Shakti: Meet Niharika Who is Educating an Entire Sonipat Neighbourhood

This Independence Day, the News18 Networks’ Rising India – She Shakti endeavours to recognise the contribution of women across various disciplines and sectors, and celebrate their achievements.

One of these sectors vital to India’s growth story is the education sector. And in Haryana’s Sonipat, a young girl is scripting a remarkable success story that is enriching many lives.

Meet Niharika. At a young age, she noticed that the child of her parents’ domestic help did not attend school. Taken aback, Niharika started teaching the child herself. And soon, her ‘classroom’ grew. The young woman took it upon herself to teach the underprivileged children in her neighbourhood for free at her home.