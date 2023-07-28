Trends :Weather TodayPSLV-C56 LaunchAnju Himachal RainsArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Rising India – She Shakti: Saluting Akanksha Kumari, Coal India's First Female Mining Engineer

Rising India – She Shakti: Saluting Akanksha Kumari, Coal India's First Female Mining Engineer

With her hard work and dedication, Akanksha Kumari has cleared the path for more women with two female mining engineers joining the Churi mines as trainees. We at the News18 Network salute women like Akanksha who believe ‘Main Kar Sakti Hoon’.

Advertisement

Reported By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 15:58 IST

Ranchi, India

Akanksha was instrumental in increasing the production to a record 7 lakh metric tonnes in the last financial year. (News18)
Akanksha was instrumental in increasing the production to a record 7 lakh metric tonnes in the last financial year. (News18)

Diamonds are forged under pressure. So was Akanksha Kumari, Coal India’s first female mining engineer. Hailing from Hazaribagh, the graduate from BIT Sindri works as an Assistant Manager in the Churi underground mines in North Karanpura.

Akanksha was instrumental in increasing the production to a record 7 lakh metric tonnes in the last financial year. She is associated with the ventilation department in the underground mines and also oversees the safety and rescue protocols.

With her hard work and dedication, Akanksha has cleared the path for more women with two female mining engineers joining the Churi mines as trainees.

Advertisement

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • This Independence Day, the News18 Networks’ Rising India – She Shakti endeavours to recognise the contribution of women across various disciplines and sectors, and celebrate their achievements.

    It is an effort For, Of and About Stree Shakti that is powering India towards Atmanirbharta. Akanksha Kumari is a reflection of a Rising India’s She Shakti. We at the News18 Network salute women like Akanksha who believe ‘Main Kar Sakti Hoon’.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: July 28, 2023, 15:58 IST
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 15:58 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App