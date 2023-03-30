Apna Time Aagaya, Says Rajnath as He Shares India's Journey from 'Fragile 5' to 'Fab 5' | Rising India Summit 2023

Drawing a parallel between Network18’s Rising India theme and the country’s fast-paced growth, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India’s “aapna time aa gaya… it is now a rising India".

“It’s been a long time since we are saying ‘apna time aayega’, ‘apna time aayega’. But, today I want to say this in front of everyone that ‘apna time aa gaya’. This is Rising India," said Rajnath Singh at Rising India Summit 2023.

Giving the opening address, Union Defence Minister said that the Indian economy is growing and that it is is one of the fastest growing economy in the world.

Indian Economy has now has shifted from “Fragile 5 to Fabulous 5" in the world, Rajnath Singh said, adding that India has reached a position where it acts as an inspiration for the entire world after tackling massive challenges like Covid.

Talking about the defence sector, Rajnath Singh said that ammunition for our armies will now be bought by indigenous companies only. “For this, we have reserved a certain part of Capital Acquisition for the domestic industry. For the financial year 2023-24, this share has been increased to 75 per cent, which will be around one lakh crore rupees."

“We are not only producing for ourselves, but are also exporting weapons and equipment to other countries when needed. 7-8 years ago, this export, where the total deposit used to be not even thousand crore rupees, has now increased to more than 14-15 thousand crore rupees," Rajnath Singh said.

India Will Emerge as No. 1 Economy in the World

Rajnath Singh also spoke about India’s growth in manufacturing and in the digital space, saying that India today is one of the biggest mobile manufacturers in the world and that the country has now the cheapest mobile data service.

“We have 5G mobile connectivity. Now our Prime Minister is working on 6G services. India has the cheapest mobile data service," Rajnath Singh said, adding that today our country’s exports have also reached a record level.

“I had read somewhere that no power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come." I want to say with great confidence that in the coming times, our country India will not only emerge as one of the major economic powers of the world, but will emerge as the No.1 Economic power in the world," Rajnath Singh said at Rising India Summit 2023.

Speaking about digital economy, Rajnath Singh said today we have a vibrant digital economy with 40 per cent real-time payment being done in India.

“The government has done many things at the ground level to promote ease of doing business’ in the country. Most importantly, the government ensured the availability of capital for business in the country," he said.

Production With Export Mindset

The defense sector of our country, which once depended mostly on imports, is now firmly standing on its feet. In the last few years, we have made such reforms in the defense sector, which were not even thought of till now

Rajnath Singh added: “We have issued Positive Indigenization Lists for Services and Defense PSUs, in which production of included items will now be done in our own country in a systematic manner. So far 4 such lists have been issued by our forces."

During the summit, Rajnath Singh said the focus is also on domestic industry. He said: “Ammunition for our armies will now be bought by indigenous companies only. For this, we have reserved a certain part of Capital Acquisition for the domestic industry. For the financial year 2023-24, this share has been increased to 75%, which will be around one lakh crore rupees."

‘Engines of Our Economy on Fire…’

Emphasising that India is all set to achieve its goals, Rajnath Singh said rising India means that “all the engines of our economy are on fire, and we are all set to take off".

“To empower the society, equality is the first requirement. We have tried to ensure that all people from all sections of the society have equal opportunities, and that there is fair representation of all people in all kinds of work," Rajnath Singh added.

Rajnath Singh also highlighted that women are becoming more empowered by being a part of the Armed Forces.

“Women are not less than their male counterparts in any respect. From thinking and understanding to working at the ground level, they can match them, in fact they can prove to be one step ahead of men in many works."

“Today women are becoming more empowered by being a part of the Armed Forces. Flying fighter aircraft as a fighter pilot. Very recently, I have approved women induction in Artillery," he said.

On Abrogation of Article 370

Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “It is the result of strong political will that Jammu and Kashmir has been freed from Article 370 today. The ember for the integration of Jammu and Kashmir, which was lit by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, has now ignited with its full grandeur."

Singh said the situation in Kashmir is returning to normalcy very fast.

