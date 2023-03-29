External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while speaking at the Rising India Summit 2023, revealed his favourite cricketers and books. Like every other Indian, EAM Jaishankar is also an ardent cricket fan. While speaking at the Rising India Summit 2023, he revealed Virender Sehwag, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and James Anderson are his favourite cricketers. It is because of their “attacking skills, calmness and endurance."

With this, Jaishankar also revealed that he carries a ‘Mahabharata’ and ‘Lord of The Rings’ while travelling. He also gave a special mention to his favourite LOTR character: Legolas. He mentioned it is because this character manages to stay calm in pressurising situations.

Jaishankar also discussed some crucial issues pertaining to Russia-Ukraine was. Market is market, he quipped when questioned on oil supply from Russia amid Ukraine war. The supply of Russian crude to India in January rose 6.2 per cent month on month, making it the highest-ever supply of Russian oil to India in a single month.

The conversation took place at the third edition of the summit by News18 Network. It is underway with esteemed leaders from the central government and luminaries from various fields gracing the event. Union home minister Amit Shah, Union road and national highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Union health minister Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan are also expected to attend the ‘Rising India summit 2023′.

The mega-event is aimed at honouring 20 heroes who have created ground-breaking solutions that are making a difference at the grassroots level, launched social entrepreneurship projects that have the potential to change lives, started community-led initiatives that are bringing about positive change in a variety of ways, and displayed acts of bravery as well as the compassion that are helping to improve India.

