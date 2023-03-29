Rising India Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Market is Market, Says EAM Jaishankar on Oil Supply from Russia Amid Ukraine War

Published By: News Desk
Rising India Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Market is market, quipped External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar when questioned on oil supply from Russia amid Ukraine war.
The supply of Russian crude to India in January rose 6.2 per cent month on month, making it the highest-ever supply of Russian oil to India in a single month. Read More
“You are a rockstar boss," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at News18 Rising India Summit.
“By September I am hoping to have G20 leaders meeting on global growth," says Union Minister MEA S. Jaishankar.
“The West, definitely Europe, has changed. Russia’s relationship with Europe has changed. Russia’s relationship with Asia will consequently change": Union Minister Dr S Jaishankar.
India is today safe and secures no outside hand should try to disturb India: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Talking about India’s place in the world vis-a-vis the Russia-Ukraine war, Jaishankar says, “Did not expect something to happen like this. Many things have changed. Russia’s relations with the West and Europe have changed. Now, the world has become a much more difficult place. India is the voice of the global South. India has made a lot of effort to achieve this."
There is no allegation against the central government in the Adani case. They are putting out just allegations without proof. The Opposition should file a case if they have proof: Piyush Goyal
When asked if democracy is in danger in India, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took a veiled dig at the Opposition and said, “I believe the corrupt are in danger."
Democracy is safe in India. Result in Northeastern state’s result in the Assembly election is the best example: Union Min Piyush Goyal
Raising questions over the integrity of institutions is the Congress strategy to put pressure on courts and institution: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday took stage at News18 Rising India Conclave’s third edition. Talking about the recent ‘Modi surname’ controversy, he said, “Rahul Gandhi did not apologise and also insulted the whole OBC community."
At the third edition of News18 Rising India Conclave, Union Minister Piyush Goyal spoke about the importance of leadership. He said, “Every one has several heroes in his life. Following only one person’s ideology is not good. Today, I am working under PM Modi’s leadership. We learn a lot from him. PM Modi has been an inspiration for me. If I have to recognise one hero, then PM Modi stands out as Hero No 1 for me."
Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp delivered the opening address at News18 Rising India Conclave’s first day. “India stands out as a beacon of hope," he said.
Ratnesh Tiwari, Founder, CEO, Koshish India; Ashwath Hegde, Founder, Envigreen Biotech Ind and others will be seen bracing the Rising India conclave stage to attend the ‘Sustainability: Simple Solutions, Big Impact’ segment.
The theme for this year’s News18 Rising India initiative is ‘Real Heroes’, under which common people will talk about their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.
Ahmed Ali, from Assam’s Karimganj district, is a true inspiration for many, especially those who are determined to make a positive difference in their communities. Despite facing financial challenges, the 87-year-old decided to take matters into his own hands and established schools in his village to provide education to underprivileged children. READ MORE
The ‘Made in India: Rising Aspirations of Young India’ segment will see several prominent names like boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, Poonawalla Fincorp MD Abhay Bhutada, and others.
The third edition of News18 Rising India will see luminaries from various fields gracing the event. Union home minister Amit Shah, External affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union road and national highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Union health minister Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to attend the conclave.
In 2019, the theme of News18’s Rising India summit was ‘Beyond Politics, Defining National Priorities’. PM Modi took part this year and spoke on what ‘Rising India’ means to him.
Over two days of the News18 Rising India event. prolific faces from various walks of life will come together in New Delhi to celebrate our country’s successes and these selfless, unsung heroes who are making our nation a better place.
The biggest names of India will be present on one stage as News18 India celebrates with the ‘Real Heroes’
News18 Rising India will look at a segment titled ‘Women’s Era’ where prominent female personalities from different fields will take part. Among guests, would be actor Rakul Preet, Sugar CEO Vineeta Singh, Hockey player Rani Rampal and singer Shilpa Rao.
At 3:23 pm, Abhay Bhutada, MD, Poonawalla Fincorp will say the opening address at the platform of News18 Rising India. It will be followed by a panel discussion titled ‘India Stack: Highway to Growth’, which will be attended by Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog and K. Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications - GoI.
News18 India’s Rising India Initiative is a platform where decision makers, leaders and orators come together to unravel India’s potential. It focusses on acquainting the country with critical conversations, many innovations and what the future holds for us.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘hero number one’ for me, said Union minister Piyush Goyal, adding that Amit Shah, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have also inspired him. Goyal further attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.
The third edition of the summit by News18 Network is underway with esteemed leaders from the central government and luminaries from various fields gracing the event. Union home minister Amit Shah, External affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union road and national highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Union health minister Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to attend the 'Rising India summit 2023' on Wednesday.
Besides the top ministers, filmmaker Guneet Monga, whose documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ recently bagged the Oscar, will be present at the summit. The subjects of the film, Bomman and Bellie, are also likely to grace the event.
The theme of this year’s summit is “The Heroes of Rising India”, where News18 Network will honour the extraordinary contributions made by the “ordinary people” who have made an incredible social impact.
The mega-event will honour 20 such heroes who have created ground-breaking solutions that are making a difference at the grassroots level, launched social entrepreneurship projects that have the potential to change lives, started community-led initiatives that are bringing about positive change in a variety of ways, and displayed acts of bravery as well as the compassion that are helping to improve India.
The ‘Rising India summit 2023’, partnered with Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted Non-banking financial company (NBFC), is two-day event being held on March 29 and March 30 at New Delhi’s Taj Palace Hotel.
Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, sharing his thoughts on this initiative said “At Poonawalla Fincorp, we are delighted to partner with Network18 for the Rising India Summit 2023, a platform that celebrates the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people who are driving India’s growth story forward.”
This event will be telecasted on all the channels of Network18 and its YouTube channel. News18.com will also carry multiple stories of the event, besides giving you live updates here.
