Rising India Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Market is Market, Says EAM Jaishankar on Oil Supply from Russia Amid Ukraine War

The third edition of the summit by News18 Network is underway with esteemed leaders from the central government and luminaries from various fields gracing the event. Union home minister Amit Shah, External affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union road and national highways minister Nitin Gadkari, Union health minister Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan are expected to attend the ‘Rising India summit 2023’ on Wednesday.

Besides the top ministers, filmmaker Guneet Monga, whose documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ recently bagged the Oscar, will be present at the summit. The subjects of the film, Bomman and Bellie, are also likely to grace the event.

The theme of this year’s summit is “The Heroes of Rising India”, where News18 Network will honour the extraordinary contributions made by the “ordinary people” who have made an incredible social impact.

The mega-event will honour 20 such heroes who have created ground-breaking solutions that are making a difference at the grassroots level, launched social entrepreneurship projects that have the potential to change lives, started community-led initiatives that are bringing about positive change in a variety of ways, and displayed acts of bravery as well as the compassion that are helping to improve India.

The ‘Rising India summit 2023’, partnered with Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted Non-banking financial company (NBFC), is two-day event being held on March 29 and March 30 at New Delhi’s Taj Palace Hotel.

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, sharing his thoughts on this initiative said “At Poonawalla Fincorp, we are delighted to partner with Network18 for the Rising India Summit 2023, a platform that celebrates the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people who are driving India’s growth story forward.”

This event will be telecasted on all the channels of Network18 and its YouTube channel. News18.com will also carry multiple stories of the event, besides giving you live updates here.

