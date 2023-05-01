Road Rage On Cam: Man Dragged on Car's Bonnet For 3km in Delhi, Vehicle Found to Be of Bihar MP

In yet another incident of road rage, a man drove his car for around 3 km with a person hanging on its bonnet in Delhi. In a purported video of the incident, the driver can be seen continuing to drive his car despite a man clinging to the bonnet. The accused stopped the car only after the police vehicle overtook him and blocked his way.

The incident happened around 11 pm on Sunday night, while the car was going towards Nizamuddin Dargah from Ashram Chowk. As per the police, the car belonged to Bihar MP Veena Devi. However, during the incident, the MP was not present in the car.

A senior police official said, “The driver of the car has been identified as Ramchandra and a case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged against him."

The incident has sparked outrage among people on social media, with many demanding strict action against the driver.

The victim has been identified as Chetan, a cab driver.

As per Chetan, he was returning after dropping a passenger, when the accused’s car touched his vehicle thrice. He got out of his car to confront the accused, but he started driving his car with Chetan hanging from his bonnet.

“I work as a driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached near Ashram, a car touched my car three times, and then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car," said the victim.

Meanwhile, the accused denied the victim’s allegation that his car touched Chetan’s vehicle and claimed the cab driver deliberately jumped on his car’s bonnet.

“My car did not even touch his car, I was driving when he deliberately jumped on the bonnet of my car. I asked him to get down but he did not listen. I then stopped my car and asked him what was he doing?" said the accused Ramchand Kumar.

