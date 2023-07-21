Road Trip To Visakhapatnam? Don't Miss THIS Hotel On Your Way Through Rajahmundry

The region of Konaseema in the Godavari District is not only renowned for its scenic beauty but also for its rich culinary heritage. One of the most beloved traditional foods of this area is Pottikkalu, a delectable dish made using the leaves of the jackfruit tree. Named after its natural colour, this dish is not only delicious but also comes with a host of amazing health benefits. And the best part? You can now savour these mouthwatering delicacies at Konaseema Tiffins, a newly opened hotel located right opposite Raja Maidan.

Pottikkalu is prepared by using jackfruit leaves to craft cups that are then filled with a batter made from black gram and rice rava. These cups are steamed to perfection, resulting in a sumptuous treat that captures the essence of the region. Traditionally a breakfast item, Pottikkalu is now available throughout the day, so you can indulge in this delightful dish at any time.

Advertisement

What makes Pottikkalu even more special is the addition of Idli, served together on the menu. The Panasa leaves used in the preparation of Pottikkalu infuse the food with their natural nutrients, making it a wholesome and healthy meal for patrons. The hotel also boasts Ragi Idli, a unique twist on the classic, incorporating the goodness of carrots and served with two types of chutneys and sambar. No wonder people from far and wide flock to Konaseema Tiffins to relish these traditional and fragrant offerings.

The hotel’s popularity is evident from the throngs of customers who visit every day to sample these unique dishes. From 7 am to 10 am, the time is devoted to Pottikkalu, the place bustles with food enthusiasts eager to experience the authentic flavours of Konaseema. But that’s not all; the culinary adventure continues throughout the day with a diverse array of dosas, puris, and ulli gare to satisfy every palate.

The advent of Konaseema Tiffins marks a milestone for the locals who take pride in their traditional culinary heritage. With the restaurant’s presence, the flavours of Konaseema are now accessible to food lovers across the East Godavari district and various other towns, including the enchanting Tuni town.