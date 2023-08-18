Roads Without Proper Drainage System Will Not Be Passed, Says Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that proper drainage and cross-drainage systems would be made mandatory for all roads in the state.

The chief minister added that a high-level committee and monitoring teams would soon be constituted to look into the same.

He said that water seepage and cracks appearing in the roads caused huge damage in the absence of proper drainage and cross drainage system, adding, henceforth the new road constructions without proper drainage systems will not be approved or passed, a statement issued in Shimla said.

Asserting that scientific management would be ensured to prevent soil erosion and landslides on the river banks in Kullu district, Sukhu said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the public works department have been asked to take long-term measures in this regard.

The chief minister said that the Chhattisgarh government has provided Rs 11 crore towards the disaster relief fund and expressed gratitude to his counterpart Bhupesh Baghel.

Sukhu said that assistance would make a substantial impact in providing relief to the disaster-hit families in this hour of calamity. He added that there has been a loss of Rs 10,000 crore in the state due to heavy rains.