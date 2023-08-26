Rolls Royce That Crashed into Tanker on Delhi-Mumbai E-way Was Part of 14-car Convoy | Details

The Rolls-Royce, that rammed into an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh on Tuesday, was part of a 14-car convoy.

In a CCTV footage, 14 luxurious vehicles, including the Rolls-Royce, crossed the he Hilalpur toll plaza on the expressway around 11:15 AM, and none of the cars stopped to pay the toll tax.

These 14 cars included a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Mercedes GL SUV, a BMW 6 Series, a BMW 5 Series, two Toyota Fortuner, two ISUZU V Cross, two Mercedes GLs, a Hyundai Creta, a Ford Endeavour, and a Toyota Hilux, according to NDTV.

As the convoy was travelling together, the Rolls Royce accelerated and overtook the vehicle in front of it, eventually crashing into the tanker.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya said that the authorities have obtained CCTV footage of the entire expressway, and that they are identifying all the 14 vehicles involved.

An ongoing inquiry is on, and notices are being issued to the owners of these cars, Bijarniya added, according to India Today.

The Rolls Royce was travelling at the speed of 200 kmph, while the limit of the expressway is 120 kmph.

In another development, the director of Kuber group, Vikas Malu was amongst the occupants of the Rolls Royce that caught fire after ramming into a petrol tanker.

Malu is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

In oil tanker, which was being driven on the wrong side, crashed into a speeding Rolls Royce on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Nuh district, leaving the driver and the helper of the heavy vehicle dead, police said Wednesday. The accident took place near Umri village under Nagina police station limits.

According to police, the car immediately caught fire after colliding with the tanker, but all its five occupants were rescued just in time by their relatives who were close behind in another car.