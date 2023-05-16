PM Distributes 71,000 Job Letters, Talks About New Opportunities; Cites Walmart CEO's Mega Export Plan

In a major boost to employment creation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed 71,000 appointment letters to government job applicants and said every initiative and policy by his government is towards creating better employment opportunities for youth.

“Every scheme of the Government of India, every policy is creating new employment opportunities for the youth. In the last 9 years, the Government of India has spent about Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure," said PM Modi during his virtual address to job seekers.

“Earlier it was difficult to apply for a government job, one had to stand in line for hours to get the form. Today the whole process from applying to results is online. Now no interview is required for Group C&D posts. This has ended the possibilities of corruption & nepotism," he added.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Modi said that while in the last 70 years, only twenty thousand rail lines got electrified but in our 9 years of term his government electrified 40000 km.

He also talked about a potential deal with Walmart and said. “I met Walmart CEO and he told me that in the coming days they will export eighty thousand crore goods from India."

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ was held at 45 locations across the country, an official statement said, adding the recruitments are taking place across central government departments, state governments, and UTs supporting this initiative

The Prime Minister has so far distributed appointment letters to over 3.5 lakh persons for appointment in various state, and central government services.

The new recruits, who were handed over the appointment letter on Tuesday will join various posts like gramin dak sevaks, inspector of posts, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, junior clerk-cum-typist, junior accounts clerk, track maintainer, assistant section officer, lower division clerk, sub-divisional officer and tax assistants among others.

Prime Minister Modi, whose government often faces sharp criticism for unemployment, launched the ‘Rozgar Mela’ exercise in October last year to recruit 10 lakh people. He had asked all ministries and departments for identifying and filling up vacancies against sanctioned posts in a “mission mode."