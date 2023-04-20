Rs 1,169 Cr And Counting: With Atiq Dead, Will His Vast Assets And Allies Ever Be Fully Unearthed?

Following the sensational murder of don-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmed, the question now is whether the actual extent of his financial empire will ever be ascertained.

The question becomes more prominent with the fact that his most-trusted partner-in-crime, his younger brother and former MLA Ashraf too is no more. Ashraf was also shot dead along with Atiq by three armed assailants on Saturday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district.

Accused in over 100 cases of heinous crimes including kidnapping, attempt to murder, and murders, Atiq’s net worth is estimated to be several thousand crores.

The UP government in a recent statement claimed to have already seized properties and assets worth around Rs 1,169 crore belonging to Atiq Ahmed.

This included the demolition of properties worth around Rs 750 crore and the seizure of assets worth Rs 417 crore.

In the last affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India in 2019, when Atiq had contested as an independent candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, he had declared movable and immovable assets worth only Rs 25 crore.

But over the past three years, as the UP authorities vigorously chased him, trying to dismantle his clout, the value of his properties and investments was already more than Rs 1,100 crore.

It was very recently that the Enforcement Directorate began its probe into don Atiq’s financial empire. In April itself, raids were conducted at multiple locations of UP, including Atiq’s native district of Prayagraj.

Sources in the government say that attachments, seizures, and demolitions so far, accounting for Rs 1,169 crore in assets, could just be the tip of the pan-India and probably also offshore business and investment empire that the former ‘bahubali’ MP created.

The question is with Atiq and Ashraf’s deaths, will the truth ever be conclusively known?

A top cop of UP who had followed the Atiq gang for years feels Shaista Parveen could be the key to the unfinished probe.

The way she allegedly played a key role in the conspiracy of the Umesh Pal murder case suggests she had risen up the ladder within the gang ever since Atiq and Ashraf were mostly behind bars, he said.

Over the past five years at least, she had been a key party to the gang’s investments of the ill-gotten wealth, said the official.

A big reason for her still being absconding despite the deaths of her son Asad and husband Atiq could well be the urgency to settle the financial support base of the family, say sources. Her two adult sons, Ali and Umar, are also behind bars, thus leaving only her to manage and settle the financial issues.

Following the deaths of Atiq and Ashraf, probably Shaista alone is the only key person with knowledge of the gang’s ‘white’ support base, say sources.

Those who know how a mafia empire works are aware that the gangs need a strong base of ‘white’ or publicly respected people who could ultimately launder the ill-gotten black money.

Sources in the government say Atiq’s family has business interests in major Indian cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Pune, apart from Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources also say there is a strong possibility of offshore investments in countries of the Gulf and Southeast Asia.

In the 2019 election affidavit, Atiq described himself as a contractor, builder, property dealer, and an agriculturalist.

However, a much larger base of contractors, builders, businessmen, and probably politicians had been the real handlers of Atiq’s ill-gotten wealth, say sources.

With the don being buried now, the real war against organised crime will really be successful if this support base is exposed, they maintain.

And the absconding Shaista Parveen probably remains the last link alive to decoding this secret.

