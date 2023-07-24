Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionAnjuManipur NewsNoida Rains
Home » India » Rs 23.5 Lakh Toll Plaza Collection Robbed in Punjab's Phillaur

Rs 23.5 Lakh Toll Plaza Collection Robbed in Punjab's Phillaur

According to police, two employees of the toll plaza were going to deposit Rs 23.5 lakh – Saturday and Sunday’s cash collection of the toll plaza – in a bank in nearby Phillaur

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 16:53 IST

Chandigarh, India

5 robbers stopped the vehicle of toll plaza employees and escaped with the cash.(Representational image/Twitter)
Two employees of the Ladhowal toll plaza were robbed of Rs 23.5 lakh cash when they were going to deposit the collection in a bank in Punjab’s Jalandhar district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 11 am near Phillaur bus stand when five unidentified robbers fled with the toll collection, they said.

    • Five robbers stopped the vehicle of toll plaza employees near the Phillaur bus stand and escaped with the cash, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Phillaur) Jagdish Raj said.

    The area has been sealed to nab the robbers, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 24, 2023, 16:53 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 16:53 IST
