Rs 3 Cr Swindled From Bank in UP, CBI Probe Sought

The embezzlement of Rs three crore, allegedly by the former manager of Central Bank of India’s Naurangabad branch in Aligarh, will now be probed by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI).

The accused, Amarjeet Singh, was booked in April for allegedly siphoning off Rs 30 lakh from the bank, but an internal investigation revealed that the amount swindled could be to the tune of Rs 3 crore.

Rajesh Gaira, regional head of the bank in Agra, said, “About Rs 3 crore is missing from the bank, and a team from the central office of the bank is working on the case. A new manager was appointed at this branch. The situation will become clear once the accused are arrested. We are preparing to hand over the case to the CBI."

When asked about the number of affected customers, bank manager Salesh Sharma said, “As many as 33 customers of the bank branch claimed that money had gone missing from their accounts. Of them, five have filed written police complaints at the Quarsi police station."

SHO Parvesh Rana said, “Five new cases under relevant sections of the IPC, including 420 (cheating), have been registered against accused Amarjeet Singh and his associate Saurabh Gupta on Sunday. They are absconding and efforts are being made to nab them."

In April, based on a complaint filed by Gaira, the police registered an FIR under sections 420 (cheating), and 409 (criminal breach of trust by government servant) against the two accused.