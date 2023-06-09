Rs 5,551-crore FEMA Violation: ED Issues Show-cause Notices to Xiaomi, 2 Senior Executives, 3 Foreign Banks

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has issued show-cause notices to Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi, its chief financial officer and director Sameer Rao, former MD Manu Jain and three foreign banks for alleged foreign exchange violation of more than Rs 5,551 crore.

The adjudicating authority under the Foreign Exchange Management Act has issued show-cause notices to Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, the two executives, CITI Bank, HSBC Bank and Deutsche Bank AG, the agency said in a statement.

The federal probe agency had seized Rs 5,551.27 crore worth of funds of Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited lying in its bank accounts under the FEMA for “unauthorised" remittance of this amount in guise of royalty abroad.

“The competent authority, appointed under Section 37A of the FEMA, has confirmed the said seizure order.