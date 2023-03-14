RSS Plans to Increase Women’s Role in Decision-Making to Shed Its ‘Non-Inclusive’ Image Ahead of 2024 Polls

In order to shed its perception propagated by critics about being “non-inclusive" for women, the RSS has discussed opportunities for increasing participation of women in the decision-making roles in the affiliates, according to sources.

Senior functionaries said though women are working in prakalps (targeted activities) on environment, Samajik Samrasta, Gram Vikas, Kutumbh Prabodhan in different roles and affiliates at some levels, the RSS is planning to increase their participation and give them the seniority.

While the RSS has always clarified that there is a separate unit for women and many are still working in different branches of its affiliates, with evolving time and circumstances, the Sangh, too, has made an effort to adapt.

Sources said the decision to give designations and roles to women in its Prakalps and affiliates may be formally announced at the end of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which began in Samalkha in Haryana on March 12 and will end on March 14.

Sangh has already stated that it is also open for family Shakhas, depending on the circumstances that include having a separate section for women under the same roof as of men’s.

The RSS had been targeted by many political parties and critics for not being inclusive for women. However, it maintains that it has a separate affiliate – Rashtriya Sevika Samiti — exclusively for women.

The indications of women finding their place in the decision-making roles in Sangh began when the RSS invited Mountaineer Santosh Yadav, the first woman to be the chief guest at Sangh’s Vijaydashmi event.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his address, had said women need to have equal participation in the decision-making process as it was Bharatiya tradition to see the roles of men and women complementary and working together — a tradition that was forgotten during repeated aggressions in the country.

Bhagwat had also said the equal participation of women requires “starting with families followed through organisational life". And that ‘Matra Shakti’ can perform its role in national resurgence.

What Bhagwat said was a peep into the evolving Sangh as per the society’s needs and changing times.

According to sources, the only major task the Sangh would take this year would be expanding the organisation to increase its active and direct presence in one lakh places. Currently, the RSS is working at 71,355 places. Shiksha Vargs to be held at 109 locations and 20,000 Swayamsevaks are likely to participate. There are 1,474 representatives from 344 organisations who will also take part in it.

With the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found a loyal voting bloc in women, and the BJP, as one of the affiliates of Sangh, too, is wooing them with various schemes.

