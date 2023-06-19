RTI Activist in Telangana Found Dead in Quarry Lake, Three Arrested for Alleged Contract Killing

Three persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a retired Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and RTI activist over a land dispute, police said on Monday.

The murder of 70-year-old Nalla Ramakrishnaiah came to light on Sunday when his body was found in a water-filled quarry in Jangaon district, three days after he went missing, they said adding that his son had earlier filed a missing complaint.

G Anjaiah, the prime accused, who had a dispute with Ramakrishnaiah, nursed a grudge against him for complaining against him to government officials over a land issue, police said. He allegedly hired a supari (contract killing) gang to eliminate him, a police official said.

The gang members allegedly kidnapped Ramakrishnaiah on June 15 at Pochannapeta. They “strangled" him to death and dumped the body in a quarry pond, police said.

Police apprehended Anjaiah and two supari killers on Sunday and efforts are on to nab other absconding accused, based on interrogations.