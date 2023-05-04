Scuffle Between Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar & Delhi Police, Protesters Claim ‘Drunk’ Cops Beat Them Up

A scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night, with the wrestlers alleging that “drunk" cops created a ruckus and beat them up.

Former wrestler Rajveer told PTI that a drunk cop got into a scuffle with them and abused Vinesh Phogat. “I was abused and pushed around by policemen. Where are the women police personnel?" asked Phogat.

In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol.

“The mattresses got wet due to rain so we were bringing folding beds for sleeping, but the police did not allow that. Drunk policeman Dharmendra abused Vinesh Phogat and got involved in a scuffle with us," Rajveer told PTI.

“They started hitting us. Bajrang Punia’s brother-in-law Dushyant and Rahul suffered head injuries. The police did not even let doctors reach the site. Even the women constables were misbehaving with us," he added.

The wrestlers, including several national award-winning players, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight committee that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who is also a BJP MP.

The committee was set up by the Sports Ministry in January after the wrestlers held a three-day sit-in.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the WFI president on Friday last week on the basis of the complaint filed by the wrestlers, hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, had told the apex court that a case will be registered.

The seven women wrestlers, who have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief, on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to file an affidavit in a sealed cover.

The counsel representing the women wrestlers mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha and said he was seeking permission to file the affidavit in a sealed cover before the court, which is slated to hear the matter on Thursday.

Top wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in January and accused the WFI boss of sexual exploitation and intimidation. The wrestlers had demanded that WFI be disbanded and its president removed.

The sports ministry had then formed an oversight committee headed by boxing great MC Mary Kom on January 23 and asked it to submit its findings in one month.

Later, it extended the deadline by two weeks and also added Babita Phogat to the probe panel as its sixth member at the insistence of the protesting wrestlers.

