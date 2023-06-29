Russian Security Council Secretary Briefs India's NSA Doval on Latest Developments in Country

Days after a mercenary group launched a short-lived armed rebellion that rocked Moscow, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev briefed NSA Ajit Doval on the latest developments in the country. A Russian readout said on Thursday that Patrushev held a telephonic conversation with Doval and informed him about the “latest events" in Russia. The phone talks took place on Wednesday.

“The current issues of Russian-Indian cooperation in the field of security and the prospects for their deepening within the framework of bilateral and multilateral formats were discussed in detail," it said. “In addition, N Patrushev informed Doval about the latest events in Russia," it said, adding “the interlocutors agreed to continue a confidential dialogue". The rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner group on Saturday marked the most serious challenge to President Vladimir Putin in more than two decades of his rule and triggered questions over his leadership. Wagner mercenary group had taken control of Rostov-on-Don town. The revolt ended when Prigozhin ordered his troops back. The Kremlin said it had made a deal that the mercenary chief will move to Belarus.

