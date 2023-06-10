Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Home » India » Rusted Anti-tank Mine, Grenade Found in J&K

Rusted Anti-tank Mine, Grenade Found in J&K

The mine, believed to have been planted over two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, was noticed by a farmer in an agriculture field near Poolpur post near Basantar on the International Border in Samba district in the morning, police said.

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 20:26 IST

Jammu, India

The army was informed and the mine was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad (PTI file Photo)

A rusted anti-tank mine and a grenade were found at different places in Samba and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The mine, believed to have been planted over two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, was noticed by a farmer in an agriculture field near Poolpur post near Basantar on the International Border in Samba district in the morning, they said.

The army was informed and the mine was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad, they said.

A rusted hand grenade was found near Dakhi bridge in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, officials said, adding a bomb disposal squad neutralised the device.

    • Meanwhile, police seized a plane-shaped balloon from Hiranagar sector near the International Border near Kathua district.

    The black-and-white coloured balloon with the PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) logo landed on this side from across the border, officials said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 10, 2023, 20:26 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 20:26 IST
