Home » India » Sadhguru Consecrates First Linga Bhairavi Temple in Nepal, To Celebrate 'Devi Utsav' Tomorrow

Sadhguru Consecrates First Linga Bhairavi Temple in Nepal, To Celebrate 'Devi Utsav' Tomorrow

To mark the occasion, a 'Devi Utsav' will be celebrated on Thursday, March 9 at Tundikhel, Kantipath in Kathmandu

Advertisement

Curated By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 16:06 IST

Kathmandu

Sadhguru consecrated Linga Bhairavi through prana pratishtha, a rare mystical process that uses life energies to transform mere stone into a deity. (Photo: Isha Foundation)
Sadhguru consecrated Linga Bhairavi through prana pratishtha, a rare mystical process that uses life energies to transform mere stone into a deity. (Photo: Isha Foundation)

The long-awaited dream of thousands of devotees in Nepal turned into reality as Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru consecrated the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple on Tuesday, March 7 in Kathmandu. With this, Nepal became the first country outside India to house the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple.

Sadhguru consecrated Linga Bhairavi through prana pratishtha, a rare mystical process that uses life energies to transform mere stone into a deity, as per a release. The energy of Linga Bhairavi strengthens the three basic chakras in the human system, thus stabilizing one’s body, mind, and energy system, it said.

Advertisement

The temple in Nepal will be open for devotees everyday from 6:30 am to 1:20 pm and 4:20 pm to 8:20 pm. Devi Abhisekham, a set of eleven auspicious offerings with aarti, will be performed thrice a day, at 7:40 am, 12:40 pm and 7:40 pm.

RELATED NEWS

Speaking about Linga Bhairavi Devi, Sadhguru said, “those who earn the Grace of Bhairavi neither have to live in concern or fear of life or death, of poverty, or of failure. All that human beings consider as wellbeing will be theirs, if only they earn the Grace of Bhairavi."

Photo: Isha Foundation

Advertisement

The first Linga Bhairavi temple was consecrated at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, India in 2010. Since then, Linga Bhairavi temples have come up in New Delhi, Gobi, and Salem in India. The temple shrines are managed by women. While both men and women come for visits, only women tend to the sanctum sanctorum and the Devi. Called Bhairagini Maas, these women come from different castes, religions, and different parts of the world.

Photo: Isha Foundation

Advertisement

To mark the occasion, a ‘Devi Utsav’ will be celebrated on Thursday, March 9 at Tundikhel, Kantipath in Kathmandu from 7 - 9:30 pm. Program festivities include dance, music, and devotion. Sadhguru will also conduct a special satsang exploring the different aspects of the Devi along with taking the participants through a powerful guided meditation.

Photo: Isha Foundation

Participants of ‘Devi Utsav’ will receive consecrated Devi offerings including a Devi Abhaya Sutra, a sacred thread supportive in warding off fear and fulfilling ambitions, and a special photo of the Devi.

Live translation will be available in Nepali and anyone over 8 years of age can attend. Registration for the program is available here.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: March 08, 2023, 16:04 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 16:06 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures