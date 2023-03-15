Safe Route: MoRTH Plans Survey to Check Pedestrian Fatalities on National Highways

A road belongs as much to pedestrians as it does to motorists. To ensure this, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has directed all officials concerned to complete surveys and inspections to ensure proper development, implementation and maintenance of pedestrian facilities on the national highways (NHs).

In an office memorandum, issued on Tuesday, all the road-owning agencies were directed to complete the survey in the first quarter of 2023-24 and look for obstruction-free sidewalk on both sides of the road wherever possible, guardrails, pedestrian crossings, street lighting, provision of pedestrian underpass and foot over bridges with elevator or lifts.

“Development of pedestrian facilities and their proper implementation at all stages of a road project (design, construction and O&M) is paramount for safety of road users. While planning and designing the pedestrian facilities, the overall objectives would be continuity, comfort and safety of pedestrians thereby reducing pedestrian fatalities while ensuring obstruction free mobility of traffic," the order reads.

It went on to say that pedestrian facilities should be planned in an integrated manner with an aim to reduce pedestrian conflicts with vehicular traffic to the minimum and to ensure safe and smooth pedestrian flow.

The order directed that the pedestrian count survey may be conducted through consultants or third party contracts using automated or manual methods.

“For NH projects at DPR stage, designs may be done only after taking into consideration the pedestrian counts at major junctions and in stretches of significant pedestrian movements. Suggestions received from schools, local administration, resident associations, panchayats, local bodies, institutions, industry owners, citizens and other stakeholders shall also be considered in design and site selection of the pedestrian facility," it reads.

Based on such surveys, foot overbridges, pedestrian underpasses, lighting, pedestrian signals, traffic calming and road markings in vulnerable road sections should be implemented, the memo said.

Dedicated pedestrian track facility or in combination with cycle tracks may also be proposed on NHs in identified stretches to segregate pedestrians from high speed NH traffic.

“lt is also necessary to maintain and upkeep the provisioned pedestrian facilities to provide a satisfactory level of service to pedestrians. Routine and specific inspections by NH officials and AE/lE shall cover the above aspects and also removal of encroachments identified on pedestrian facilities," it added.

The memo concluded saying incorporation of the pedestrian safety provisions is to be ensured and verified in all stages of road safety audits and based on pedestrians’ surveys and inspections, estimates may be framed and pedestrian friendly specific works may be proposed as change of scope proposals or as standalone works for inclusion in Road Safety Annual Plan 2023-24.

