Same Sex Marriage: Centre Wants SC to Leave Questions Raised in Pleas to Parliament

As the hearing continued for the fifth day on petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex marriage in India, the Centre on Wednesday appealed to the Supreme Court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas to Parliament. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the government, told a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that the top court is dealing with a “very complex subject", which has a “profound social impact".

“The real question is who would take a call on what constitutes marriage and between whom," Mehta said, adding that there would be ramifications on several other statutes which would need a debate in the society and also in various state legislatures.

On April 19, the apex court noted the government does not have any data to show that same-sex marriage is an “urban elitist concept".

“State cannot discriminate against an individual on the basis of a characteristic over which the individual does not have control. When you see it as innate characteristics then it counters urban elitist concept.. urban perhaps because more people are coming out of the closet. The government does not have any data also to show that same sex marriage is an urban elitist concept," Bar and Bench quoted CJI Chandrachud as saying.

The remark by the CJI came after the Centre called same-sex marriages an “urban elitist concept", far removed from the social ethos of the country. The Centre had asked the court to dismiss all pleas seeking its legal recognition.

During the hearing on April 20, CJI Chandrachud asked if the existence of two spouses, who belong to a binary gender is a necessary requirement for marriage. “It requires us to redefine the evolving notion of marriage. Because is the existence of two spouses who belong to a binary gender a necessary requirement for marriage?" he said.

He had said that that by decriminalising homosexuality, the Supreme Court not only recognised relationships between consenting adults of the same gender but also acknowledged that homosexual relationships are not just physical but also emotional, stable relationships.

The CJI had said, “The moment we have said that it’s no longer an offense under Section 377, therefore we necessarily contemplate that you could have stable marriage-like relationships between two persons who do not treat these as chance encounters but something more than that, which is not just physical relations but something more of a stable emotional relationship, which is an incident of our constitutional interpretation."

Ahead of the hearing on April 18, the Central government filed a fresh application before the apex court and raised questions on the maintainability of the pleas, saying that the extension of the concept of matrimony beyond heterosexual union is “tantamount to creating a new social institution".

The government said as the prayers made would entail the judicial creation of a social institution called “marriage" of a different kind than contemplated under the existing law.

The government also informed the apex court that any further creation of rights, recognition of relationships and giving legal sanctity to same sex relationships can be done only by the competent legislature and not by judicial adjudication.

Earlier, the Centre claimed such petitions will cause “complete havoc" with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values. The government submitted that despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the IPC, which had criminalised consensual gay sex in private, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right to same sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country.

“Marriage, as an institution in law, has many statutory and other consequences under various legislative enactments. Therefore, any formal recognition of such a human relationship cannot be regarded as just a privacy issue between two adults," it said.

The Centre said the institution of marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognised nor accepted in uncodified personal laws or codified statutory laws.

(with inputs from PTI)

