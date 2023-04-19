Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveRahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
'Falls Within Legislative Domain': Centre Says States Should be Heard on Same-sex Marriage

In this regard, the Supreme Court was notified by the government on Wednesday.

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 11:42 IST

New Delhi, India

On September 6, 2018, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court unanimously struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalised same-sex relations between consenting adults. (Representational Image/PTI)
The Central government on Tuesday (April 18) issued a letter to states and union territories inviting comments on the “seminal issues" raised in pleas on same-sex marriages. In this regard, the Supreme Court was notified in an affidavit filed in the apex court by the government on Wednesday.

The affidavit was presented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requesting a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that states be made parties to the proceedings.

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, commenced hearing for the second day on the batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.

“It is, therefore, humbly requested that all states and Union Territories be made a party to the present proceedings and their respective stance be taken on record and in the alternative, allow the Union of India, to finish the consultative process with the states, obtains their views/apprehensions, compile the same and place it on record before this court, and only thereafter adjudicate on the present issue," a PTI report quoted the affidavit as saying.

“It is submitted that Union of India, has issued a letter dated April 18, 2023 to all states inviting comments and views on the seminal issue raised in the present batch of petition," it said.

The hearing and the outcome will have significant ramifications for the country where common people and political parties hold divergent views on the subject.

The apex court had on November 25 last year sought the Centre’s response to separate pleas moved by two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to the authorities concerned to register their marriages under the Special Marriage Act.

first published: April 19, 2023, 11:28 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 11:42 IST
