Wankhede's Conduct in Aryan Case Questionable, Vigilance Inquiry Foolproof: NCB Sources | Exclusive

Even as former Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhede on Sunday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second day, in a case in which he is accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise ‘drug bust’ case, NCB sources told CNN-News18 the vigilance inquiry against the officer is “foolproof, comprehensive and has been scrutinised at multiple levels".

Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, reached the CBI office in the Bandra-Kurla Complex around 10.30 am. While entering the agency’s office, Wankhede told reporters he has “faith in the judiciary".

The NCB’s vigilance inquiry was launched after Aryan got a clean chit in the case.

The central agency booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB.

On Friday, Wankhede got relief from the Bombay High Court, which directed the CBI not to take any “coercive action", such as arrest, against him till May 22.

Seeking quashing of the FIR, Wankhede alleged before the HC that the “draft complaint" in the 2021 case named Aryan as an accused, but it was later replaced and Aryan’s name was dropped.

THE QUESTIONS

“All relevant statements were recorded under the relevant sections. The cause for concern is why was he in touch with Khan and people around him through his sources," asked NCB sources.

“Why were private people kept around Aryan at the time of arrest? Why was a private person allowed to videograph the events," sources asked further.

According to NCB sources, Wankhede not only brought bad name to the department, but also put security of the arrested accused in danger.

“Wankhede flouted all arrest rules and the way he put pressure on the family of the accused was against the norms," sources said, adding, “The vigilance report was scrutinised at multiple levels, including through legal advisors. He is just trying to save himself from CBI investigation."

THE 2021 CASE

On Saturday, the CBI questioned Wankhede for more than five hours. After he left the CBI office around 4.30 pm on Saturday, Wankhede along with his family members visited the Siddhivinayak temple at Prabhadevi in Mumbai.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

With PTI Inputs