Sanjeevani Scam: Delhi Court Issues Summon to Rajasthan CM Gehlot in Defamation Case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday issued a summon to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the Sanjeevani scam defamation case.

Special MP-MLA Court Judge Harjeet Singh Jaspal issued the summon to Gehlot in the defamation case filed by BJP leader and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“Having considered the facts and circumstances, the testimonies of the complainant witnesses, the evidence placed on record, it prima facie appears that the accused (Ashok Gehlot) has made specific defamatory statements, against the complainant (Gajendra Shekhawat)," said Special MP MLA Judge Harjeet Singh Jaspal.

Gehlot will appear before the court on August 7.

Referring to videos and tweets, the court said that the statements appear to be defamatory and appear to be made with a malafide intention of tarnishing the image of the complainant.

The Court also noted that Gehlot made defamatory imputations against Shekhawat to harm his reputation. “It appears that the accused by his spoken words and by words which were intended to be read, have made defamatory imputations against the complainant, knowing and intending to harm the reputation of the complainant," the order read.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa along with Advocates Aditya Vikram Singh and Sanskriti Shakuntala Gupta appeared for Gajendra Shekhawat.

Arguing for the Union Minister, Pahwa submitted that Gehlot has been making false and patently defamatory statements damaging the reputation of Shekhawat.

Pahwa also stated that such statements at the hands of the Rajasthan Chief Minister are made primarily for his own political and vested interests since he belongs to the rival political party and also since there are upcoming Assembly elections in 2023 and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Shekhawat has alleged in his complaint that Gehlot has been making defamatory remarks against him over the alleged scam and trying to tarnish his image and affect his political career.

The case is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society.

