Sankha Industry Trailing Down with Pace, Artists in Dire Need of Govt Aid

Sankha, pola and vermilion are main elements in Hindu weddings even in these modern times. Sankha is one of the ornaments of Hindu housewives.

Vermilion, sankha and pola have been worn by Bengali women for the well-being of their husbands, a custom has been going on for ages.

Sankha has become more modern now with delicate designs and gold craftsmanship. Though the quality has gone down in the last few years, the price has increased by leaps and bounds.

Due to the increase in the cost of raw materials, artists do not have work to do throughout the year. As a result, artists are withdrawing from this cottage industry day by day.

Advertisement

Once upon a time, there was a boom in making Sankha in Bagnan Bantul Shakhari Para of Howrah. But now that Shakhari Para is rhythmless. Skilled male and female workers of the family were involved in making Sankha. Many of them have left the industry without seeing any income. They chose other professions. Currently, the new generation is not showing interest at all. A few families are involved today in the 400–500-year-old Sankha industry.

Artisans made designer Sankha with the help of machines in modern systems instead of hands. Shankha artist Laltu Dutta said that once there were 50-60 families of Bantul Shakhari Para. But currently about 10 families are in this work. There is no work at hand throughout the year. As a result, many are leaving this job.

On the other hand, Sankha artist Kanika Dutta said: “Many people used to make Sankha in the neighbourhood a few years ago. When I came to this house, I first saw how Sankha is made. After a few years, I also learned to make Sankha. Now, with the help of the machine, I make shells by myself sitting at home."

She added that the condition of Sankha artists has deteriorated a lot in these few years.

Advertisement

In such a situation, Sankha artists are looking for government support. Artists said that at one time Sankha were available at a fair price with government subsidy. However, that system was discontinued a few years ago. That is why the anxiety increased day by day.

Read all the Latest India News here