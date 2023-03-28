SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King or Satta Matka is a prevalent type of lottery game in India that is accessible to people of all ages and provides substantial rewards. The person who emerges as the winner of the game is crowned the Satta King. The term “Satta" refers to betting or gambling, while “Matka" signifies the receptacle utilized for drawing numbers. Every day, a prize of Rs. 1 crore is declared. Check winning numbers for March 27 and March 28 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 28

Advertisement

GALI: 77 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 96

RANCHI: 36

INDIA DARBAR: 94

CHAR MINAR: 96

OLD DELHI: 69

SALASAR: 02

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 27

GALI: 90

GHAZIABAD: 99

FARIDABAD: 30

DUBAI BAZAR: 29

DELHI SK: 53

DELHI SUPER: 73

GALI DISAWAR MIX 23

SINGAPUR 16

JAIPUR KING 43

KURUKSHETRA BAZAR 58

MAHAKALI EXPRESS 25

DWARKA BAZAR: 53

KTM NIGHT: 99

NEW PUNJAB: 63

DELHI DARBAR: 61

HIMACHAL DAY: 30

NEW FARIDABAD: 64

SOUTH DELHI: 09

ALIGARH GOLD: 86

HYDERABAD: 69

GOLDSTAR: 97

OLD DELHI: 55

INDIA BAZAR: 25

DISAWAR: 58

CHAR MINAR: 58

OLD DELHI: 52

INDIA DARBAR: 58

BIKANER SUPER: 95

SALASAR: 40

Advertisement

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game of chance where players place bets on a number between 00 and 99. The player who correctly guesses the drawn number is declared the winner and given the coveted title of Satta King. Over time, this game has become widely popular and is now commonly referred to as Satta King.

Advertisement

With the rise of online platforms and applications, players can now participate in the game from the comfort of their homes. Alternatively, they can choose to play offline by visiting local stores that offer the game. The outcome of the game determines whether players win a significant amount of money or not.

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES?

Advertisement

When playing Satta King games, players have a range of options to select from, including Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. They make daily wagers on these games and anticipate the outcome of their bets. The results for each game are announced at specific times; Disawar Satta King results are declared at 5:00 AM, Faridabad Satta King results at 6:15 PM, Ghaziabad Satta King results at 8:00 PM, and Gali Satta King results at 11:00 PM.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

In order to take part in the Satta King lottery, you must adhere to a set of straightforward instructions. Initially, visit the official lottery website and pick the game that you wish to engage in. Afterward, complete the slips with varying numbers, select a lucky number from 00 to 99, and submit all of your entries.

The coordinator will randomly choose a number and announce the outcome. If your chosen number corresponds to the winning number, you will be awarded a cash prize and earn the esteemed distinction of being crowned the Satta King.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

There are various online platforms and websites to access the Satta King results, but it’s advisable to refer to the official lottery website for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

HOW TO COLLECT SATTA KING PRIZE?

In case you win a prize in the Satta King lottery, you can follow these steps to claim your reward:

Place your bet on the online lottery game’s website. Click on the “Satta King today" link to verify the results. If the announced result matches the number you bet on, you are a winner! To collect your prize money, you need to provide your complete financial information.

Read all the Latest India News here