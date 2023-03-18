Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 18 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: One of the most-loved lottery games in India is Satta King. The term actually refers to the title earned by the winner of the lottery game. It is also known as Satta Matka, where Satta means betting and matka is the pot out of which the lucky numbers are drawn. The prize of Rs 1 crore is announced daily. Check winning numbers for March 17 and March 18 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 18 ARE:

GALI: 67 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 49

RANCHI: 68

INDIA DARBAR: 91

BIKANER SUPER: 26

CHAR MINAR: 49

OLD DELHI: 86

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

You can also find results for India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and many more games.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 17 ARE:

GALI: 67

PUNE: 11

GHAZIABAD: 61

FARIDABAD: 94

DUBAI BAZAR: 88

ROYAL SATTA KING: 53

REWARI: 75

KTM NIGHT: 57

MAA KAALI: 38

PALWAL: 37

BALA JI DADRI: 50

SANGRUR: 44

NIGHT CITY: 52

DELHI SK: 59

DELHI SUPER: 85

NEW PUNJAB: 56

SHAAN E PUNJAB: 16

NEW GAZIABAD: 29

DELHI GOLD: 09

TODAY CHANDIGARH: 11

SOUTH DELHI: 51

HIMACHAL DAY: 100

PATIYALA: 94

HYDERABAD: 72

PARAS: 40

NEW FARIDABAD: 04

GAZIPUR: 53

SHALIMAR: 72

DELHI DAY: 82

NAGPUR: 11

JAMBO: 80

INDIA BAZAR: 56

JD DHAMAKA: 72

HINDUSTAN: 24

UP: 60

PATNA: 60

PUNJAB DAY: 94

MUMBAI BAZAR: 46

KASHIPUR: 40

KUBER DELHI: 92

WHITE GOLD: 90

SHRI GANESH: 90

DEHLI LIVE: 13

DELHI CITY: 95

OLD DELHI: 79

GOLDSTAR: 78

JAMNAPAAR: 28

SAI SANDHYA: 27

MAA BHAGWATI: 97

DISAWER: 08

NEW SHRI GANESH: 68

NEW CHANDIGARH: 01

HARYANA BAZAR: 77

ALI GARH: 95

BATA CITY: 80

GUJRAT: 59

SAI RAM: 68

KURUKSHETRA BAZAR: 03

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 30

KALKA BAZAR: 57

BADLAPUR: 37

PUNJAB: 89

DELHI BAZAR: 27

SHER BAZAR: 51

PATNA CITY: 65

CHOTU TAJ: 14

NCR: 63

DELHI GOLD: 73

NEW PUNJAB EXPRESS: 30

SINGAPUR: 49

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 90

GALI DISAWAR MIX: 09

LUCKNOW GOLD: 82

DELHI STATE: 81

AJMER KING: 69

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 85

SADAR BAJAR: 76

JAIPUR KING: 45

KURUKSHETRA BAZAR 03

MUMBAI CITY: 35

FARIDABAD NOON: 100

RANCHI: 18

INDIA DARBAR: 41

BIKANER SUPER: 77

CHAR MINAR: 08

OLD DELHI: 80

SALASAR: 09

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King falls is a lottery game that falls under the category of gambling. It is completely based on guesswork and chance. Participants are required to place bets, which can give them an opportunity to win easy money. One can place the bet offline by visiting any nearest shop where Satta Matka or Satta King is played. To play it online, a participant can visit the official website or just download the application on a smartphone.

The game has been popular in India since the pre-Independence era. However, in 1867, the Public Gambling Act was introduced by the British government and many gambling games were prohibited. But, Satta King and a few other lottery games are still deemed legal.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is an easy game. All a participant needs to do is place a wager, either online or offline, on any number ranging from 00 to 99. The organiser of the game will randomly pick a number and announce the result. You will be declared Satta King only if the number that was announced matches the number you placed your bet on.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Amongst many lottery games available on different websites- Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King are the most popular Satta King games.

You can check in for the results after midnight. The Gali result is announced at 12:02 a.m., and the Disawar and Ranchi results are declared at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

The Satta King lottery draw is a popular game across all age groups. One can play it on mobile applications and websites and offline as well. Just visit the official website, place your bet and check back for results.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you are the lucky winner, here is how you can claim your prize- Visit the online page of the lottery game. Click on the ‘results of Satta today’ line to check the results. You are the winner if the result matches the number you have placed your bet on. Submit your relevant bank account details to receive the winning amount.

