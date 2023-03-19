SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta Matka is a gambling game that involves wagering and drawing numbers from a vessel known as Matka. The person who wins the game is known as the Satta King, which is the game’s new name. The daily game offers a reward of Rs. 1 crore. Check winning numbers for March 18 and March 19 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 19 ARE:

GALI: 71 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 06

RANCHI: 18

INDIA DARBAR: 60

CHAR MINAR: 06

OLD DELHI: 55

SALASAR: 09

BIKANER SUPER: 33

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

One can obtain results for various locations, including but not limited to India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, and Mumbai City.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 18 ARE:

GALI: 71

GHAZIABAD: 08

FARIDABAD: 32

PUNE: 71

DELHI DARBAR: 99

DUBAI BAZAR: 69

MASURI GOLD: 80

NIGHT CITY: 82

KTM NIGHT: 55

DELHI SK: 04

REWARI: 51

MAA KAALI: 01

PALWAL: 85

BALA JI DADRI: 21

ROYAL SATTA KING: 21

SANGRUR: 37

DELHI SUPER: 54

NEW GAZIABAD: 73

NEW FARIDABAD: 22

DELHI GOLD: 61

SOUTH DELHI: 07

HYDERABAD: 53

HIMACHAL DAY: 26

GAZIPUR: 69

PATIYALA: 15

PARAS: 69

ALIGARH GOLD: 79

TODAY CHANDIGARH: 22

OLD DELHI: 52

DELHI CITY: 20

DELHI BAZAR: 05

SHALIMAR: 16

DELHI DAY: 60

NAGPUR: 16

DEHRADUN: 51

HINDUSTAN: 47

PUNJAB DAY: 08

UP: 23

JD DHAMAKA: 79

WHITE GOLD: 09

SHRI GANESH: 03

GOLDSTAR: 98

HARYANA BAZAR: 80

INDIA BAZAR: 78

DISAWER: 49

NEW CHANDIGARH: 70

ALI GARH: 61

KUBER DELHI: 69

GURGAON: 12

PUNJAB: 07

JAI GANGA: 62

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 16

DELHI NOON: 15

TAJ: 14

GUJRAT: 61

SAI RAM: 64

MAA BHAGWATI: 57

SAI SANDHYA: 06

BADLAPUR: 11

PATNA CITY: 08

CHOTU TAJ: 06

SHER BAZAR: 59

NCR: 17

DELHI GOLD: 78

NEW DELHI BAZAR: 96

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 11

SINGAPUR: 57

GALI DISAWAR MIX: 12

DELHI STATE: 12

JAIPUR KING: 77

KURUKSHETRA BAZAR: 93

Lucknow Gold: 74

MUMBAI CITY: 12

FARIDABAD NOON: 45

SAMRAT: 65

RANCHI: 68

SALASAR: 91

INDIA DARBAR: 91

BIKANER SUPER: 26

CHAR MINAR: 49

OLD DELHI: 86

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game of chance that resembles a lottery. The objective is to pick a number between 00 and 99. The game can be played online through websites or mobile applications available on the Play Store, thanks to technological advancements. Alternatively, you can play the game offline by visiting a nearby store. Participation in the game has the potential to yield significant earnings.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Several lottery games are available on various websites, but the most popular ones are Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. The Gali Satta King result is usually declared at 12:02 AM, while the Disawar and Ranchi results are announced at 5 AM.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

To check the Satta King result online, you can visit various mobile applications and gambling websites, and access the results from there.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

To claim your Satta King prize, please follow the instructions below: Visit the website of the online lottery game. Click on the “Satta results for today" option to check the results. If the number you bet on matches the announced result, you will be declared the Satta King and receive the prize. Finally, provide your bank account details to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transfer of the prize money to your account.

