Satta Result 2023 LIVE: Winning Numbers for March 22 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King or Satta Matka, a widely played lottery game in India, is popular among people of various age groups. It is a form of gambling that involves selecting numbers drawn from a container named Matka. The game offers daily prize money of Rs 1 crore. Check winning numbers for March 21 and March 22 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 22

GALI: 53 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

BIKANER SUPER: 94

INDIA DARBAR: 70

DISAWER: To be updated soon

Advertisement

MUMBAI CITY: To be updated soon

HARIDWAR: To be updated soon

RANCHI: To be updated soon

CHAR MINAR: To be updated soon

OLD DELHI: To be updated soon

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

The website provides access to results for multiple locations, including India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and more.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 21

GALI: 53

DUBAI BAZAR: 68

GHAZIABAD: 03

FARIDABAD: 41

DELHI SK: 31

DELHI SUPER: 99

REWARI: 49

MAA KAALI: 43

MASURI GOLD: 03

DELHI GOLD: 62

HYDERABAD: 05

HIMACHAL DAY: 19

PATIYALA: 13

PARAS: 58

MOHALI: 43

JAMBO: 97

NEW FARIDABAD: 05

SOUTH DELHI: 33

GAZIPUR: 69

ALIGARH GOLD: 49

SHALIMAR: 24

DELHI DAY: 97

NAGPUR: 49

HINDUSTAN: 83

INDIA BAZAR:47

MUMBAI BAZAR: 75

JD DHAMAKA: 91

GOLDSTAR: 84

PUNJAB DAY: 51

WHITE GOLD: 36

SHRI GANESH: 38

DEHLI LIVE: 04

KASHIPUR: 27

ALI GARH: 01

Advertisement

KUBER DELHI: 29

DELHI CITY: 30

GOLDSTAR: 84

INDIA BAZAR: 47

OLD DELHI: 71

PUNJAB: 57

DELHI BAZAR: 40

SAI RAM: 95

SHER BAZAR: 06

DELHI STATE: 48

JAI GANGA: 62

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 43

DELHI NOON: 26

TAJ: 33

GUJRAT: 08

PATNA CITY: 37

CHOTU TAJ: 82

FARIDABAD NOON: 03

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 53

KURUKSHETRA BAZAR 84

SAMRAT 08

MUMBAI CITY: 90

DISAWER: 11

RANCHI: 96

INDIA DARBAR: 54

BIKANER SUPER: 10

CHAR MINAR: 11

OLD DELHI: 89

SALASAR: 50

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Advertisement

Despite the Public Gambling Act of 1867 that prohibits gambling in the country, Satta King, along with horse racing and few other games continue to be legal. Participants in Satta King can place bets in hopes of winning large amounts of money. Those interested in playing can do so either offline by visiting a nearby store or online by downloading the mobile application or visiting the official website.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Advertisement

Satta King is a game of speculation and chance where participants place bets on a number between 00 and 99 through an official website or app. The game host randomly selects a number, and if it matches the number bet on by a participant, they win.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Several websites offer different variations of the game, with Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King being the most popular. The results for these games are released at different times, with Gali results being announced at 12:02 a.m., and Disawar and Ranchi results being released at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

Websites and mobile applications provide the option of playing games such as Satta King and Satta Matka, allowing users to place bets and verify results on the same platform.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE SATTA KING PRIZE

If you are the lucky winner, please adhere to the following instructions to receive your prize:

Navigate to the lottery game’s website. Click on the “Satta today’s results" link to review the results. If the result matches the number you wagered on, then you have won. To collect your prize money, you must provide your bank account information.

Read all the Latest India News here