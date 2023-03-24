Satta Result 2023: Check the Winning Numbers for March 24 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, a popular lottery game in India, is enjoyed by people of all ages and is also referred to as Satta Matka. The game involves betting on lucky numbers drawn from a pot called “Matka." By participating in this game, individuals have a chance to win a prize of Rs 1 crore. Check the results for Friday, March 24 given below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 24 ARE

DISAWER:82

RANCHI:87

INDIA DARBAR: 39

BIKANER SUPER: 02

CHAR MINAR: 82

OLD DELHI: 87

SALASAR: 63

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

The website showcases results for various locations, including Delhi Bazar, Delhi State, Goldstar, Lucknow Gold, Mumbai Bazar, Mumbai City, Pune, Ranchi, Sher Bazar, Taj, and UP.

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King, or Satta Matka, is a game based on chance and speculation. One can participate in this game by placing a wager at a nearby shop. With the rise of technology and the widespread availability of the internet, this popular game can now be played online by accessing the website or downloading a smartphone app.

Despite several lottery games being banned under the Public Gambling Acts of 1867, a few, such as Satta King and horse racing, are considered lawful.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

In order to participate in the online game, you must visit the official website or app and select a number ranging from 00 to 99 to place your wager. The organizer will then randomly select a number, and if it matches the number you selected and bet on, you will be declared the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

The Satta King games come in various forms on different websites, but the four most popular ones are Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. The lottery game results are usually posted on the website by midnight, with the Gali results being announced at 12:02 a.m. followed by Disawar and Ranchi results at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

By using online platforms such as websites or mobile applications, individuals can participate in Satta Matka or Satta King by simply placing a bet. To check the outcome, players can revisit the site.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

To claim the Satta King lottery game prize, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Satta today’s results’ link to view the results.

Step 3: If the number you bet on matches the declared number, you are the winner.

Step 4: Lastly, provide your bank account details to receive the prize money.

