Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 11 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, which is alternatively known as Satta Matka, is a type of lottery game that is played in certain regions of the country, with options for playing online or offline. The name Satta denotes gambling, while Matka refers to the container utilised for drawing the numbers. The fortunate winner of the lottery will get a cash reward of Rs 1 crore. You may partake in the game by either accessing the official website or downloading the mobile application. Check winning numbers for MARCH 10 and MARCH 11 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 11 ARE:

GALI: 60 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: 60

RANCHI: 08

INDIA DARBAR: 60

BIKANER SUPER 21

CHAR MINAR: 60

OLD DELHI: 39

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

You can access the results for the following locations too:

Some of the places where Satta King and other similar games are played include India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and others.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 10 ARE:

GALI: 60

GHAZIABAD: 58

FARIDABAD: 84

PUNE: 58

DUBAI BAZAR: 79

NIGHT CITY: 24

DELHI SK: 33

DELHI SUPER: 32

KTM NIGHT: 85

NEW PUNJAB: 68

DELHI GOLD: 42

TODAY CHANDIGARH: 80

DISAWER: 28

HYDERABAD: 80

HIMACHAL DAY: 14

PARAS: 16

DELHI EXPRESS: 47

NEW FARIDABAD: 48

SOUTH DELHI: 87

GAZIPUR: 54

ALIGARH GOLD: 31

SHALIMAR: 12

DELHI DAY: 36

NAGPUR: 76

PUNJAB DAY: 10

WHITE GOLD: 08

PATNA: 71

SHRI GANESH: 19

DEHLI LIVE: 30

KASHIPUR: 38

ALI GARH: 65

KUBER DELHI: 04

JD DHAMAKA: 07

HINDUSTAN: 59

UP: 73

MUMBAI BAZAR: 19

INDIA BAZAR: 12

DELHI CITY: 11

GOLDSTAR: 17

OLD DELHI: 39

PUNJAB: 41

SAI RAM: 37

DELHI BAZAR: 99

DELHI GOLD: 66

NEW DELHI BAZAR: 20

JAI GANGA: 10

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 49

TAJ: 57

NEW PUNJAB EXPRESS: 01

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 35

PATNA CITY: 32

FARIDABAD NOON: 27

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 56

SADAR BAJAR: 16

Lucknow Gold: 96

HARIDWAR: 07

MUMBAI CITY: 59

RANCHI: 82

INDIA DARBAR: 68

BIKANER SUPER: 17

CHAR MINAR: 28

OLD DELHI: 75

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King also referred to as Satta Matka, is a game of chance and guessing that is based entirely on luck. To play the game offline, one can visit a nearby shop and place a wager. However, due to technological advancements and widespread internet availability, this popular game can now be played online by visiting the website or downloading the app on a smartphone.

While many lottery games were banned under the Public Gambling Acts of 1867, a few, such as Satta King, and horse racing are considered legal.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To participate in the online game, visit the official website or application and place your bets on a number from 00 to 99. A random number will be selected by the organizer, and if it matches your chosen number and bet, you will be declared the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

These four Satta King games are the most popular among the many lottery games available on various websites - Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. The lottery game results are published on the website by midnight. The Gali results are usually announced at 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are available at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

One can participate in Satta Matka or Satta King through online platforms by either visiting their relevant websites or downloading mobile applications. Placing a bet is all that is required, and the player can check the results by returning to the site.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

To claim the prize for Satta King, follow these steps if you win:

Step 1: Visit the lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Check the results by clicking on the ‘results of Satta today’ link.

Step 3: If the number you bet on matches the declared number, you are the winner.

Step 4: Lastly, provide your bank details to receive the prize money in your account.

