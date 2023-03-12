Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 12 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta Matka, a popular gambling game in India, involves placing bets and drawing numbers from a container called Matka. The winner of the game is referred to as the Satta King. The game was later renamed Satta King. The prize for the daily game is Rs. 1 crore. Check winning numbers for MARCH 11 and MARCH 12 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 12 ARE:

GALI: 38 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

DISAWER: To be updated soon

MUMBAI CITY: To be updated soon

Advertisement

HARIDWAR: To be updated soon

RANCHI: To be updated soon

INDIA DARBAR: To be updated soon

BIKANER SUPER: To be updated soon

CHAR MINAR: To be updated soon

OLD DELHI: To be updated soon

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

Results for various locations such as India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, and Mumbai City, among others, can also be obtained.

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 11 ARE:

GALI: 38

GHAZIABAD: 88

FARIDABAD: 55

HYDERABAD: 81

HIMACHAL DAY: 45

NEW FARIDABAD: 22

SOUTH DELHI: 56

GAZIPUR: 82

ALIGARH GOLD: 34

HINDUSTAN: 60

INDIA BAZAR: 12

UP: 07

DISAWER: 60

GOLDSTAR: 78

DELHI CITY: 75

OLD DELHI: 18

NEW CHANDIGARH: 70

HARYANA BAZAR: 08

NEW SHRI GANESH: 99

ALI GARH: 10

OLD DELHI: 18

PUNJAB: 67

DELHI BAZAR: 04

GUJRAT: 90

SAI RAM: 05

SHER BAZAR: 68

TAJ: 37

Advertisement

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King also referred to as Satta Matka, is a game of chance and guessing that is based entirely on luck. To play the game offline, one can visit a nearby shop and place a wager. However, due to technological advancements and widespread internet availability, this popular game can now be played online by visiting the website or downloading the app on a smartphone.

Advertisement

While many lottery games were banned under the Public Gambling Acts of 1867, a few, such as Satta King, and horse racing are considered legal.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Advertisement

To participate in the online game, visit the official website or application and place your bets on a number from 00 to 99. A random number will be selected by the organizer, and if it matches your chosen number and bet, you will be declared the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

These four Satta King games are the most popular among the many lottery games available on various websites - Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. The lottery game results are published on the website by midnight. The Gali results are usually announced at 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are available at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

One can participate in Satta Matka or Satta King through online platforms by either visiting their relevant websites or downloading mobile applications. Placing a bet is all that is required, and the player can check the results by returning to the site.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

To claim the prize for Satta King, follow these steps if you win:

Step 1: Visit the lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Check the results by clicking on the ‘results of Satta today’ link.

Step 3: If the number you bet on matches the declared number, you are the winner.

Step 4: Lastly, provide your bank details to receive the prize money in your account.

Read all the Latest India News here