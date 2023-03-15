Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 15 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, a popular lottery game in India, is enjoyed by people of all ages. Also known as Satta Matka, it involves drawing numbers from a pot called Matka, and the term Satta refers to gambling. The daily prize amount is Rs 1 crore. Check winning numbers for March 14 and March 15 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 15 ARE:

DISAWER: 41

RANCHI: 07

INDIA DARBAR: 42

BIKANER SUPER: 98

CHAR MINAR: 41

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

The website also grants entry to the results for various locations such as India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and others.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 14 ARE:

GALI: 43

PUNE: 61

GHAZIABAD: 85

FARIDABAD: 41

DUBAI BAZAR: 25

REWARI: 45

DELHI DARBAR: 42

MASURI GOLD: 70

KTM NIGHT: 67

NEW PUNJAB: 58

NIGHT CITY: 29

DELHI SK: 58

DELHI SUPER: 16

ROYAL SATTA KING: 70

SHAAN E PUNJAB: 43

DELHI SUPER: 16

BHAGYA SHREE: 84

DELHI GOLD: 04

TODAY CHANDIGARH: 18

SOUTH DELHI: 04

MOHALI: 48

PATIYALA: 81

PARAS: 89

DISAWER: 16

MOHALI: 48

JAMBO: 05

SHALIMAR: 30

NAGPUR: 02

GALI DISAWAR MIX: 18

HARYANA TIMES: 75

HINDUSTAN: 37

INDIA BAZAR: 99

MUMBAI BAZAR: 95

JD DHAMAKA: 61

GOLDSTAR: 78

DELHI NOON: 59

PUNJAB DAY: 15

WHITE GOLD: 14

GURGAON: 59

SHRI GANESH: 31

DEHLI LIVE: 61

KASHIPUR: 25

ALI GARH: 77

KUBER DELHI: 05

DEHRADUN 09

PUNJAB: 94

GUJRAT: 36

SAI RAM: 83

PATNA CITY: 69

CHOTU TAJ: 61

MAA BHAGWATI: 85

SAI SANDHYA: 71

BADLAPUR: 06

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 50

KALKA BAZAR: 05

TAJ: 38

DELHI BAZAR: 71

SHER BAZAR: 05

NCR: 25

AJMER KING: 46

JAIPUR KING: 81

DELHI STATE: 94

FARIDABAD NOON: 97

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 95

KURUKSHETRA BAZAR: 07

SAMRAT: 85

Lucknow Gold: 67

MUMBAI CITY: 99

SALASAR: 72

RANCHI: 27

INDIA DARBAR: 87

BIKANER SUPER: 85

CHAR MINAR: 16

OLD DELHI: 43

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game based entirely on luck, where players have the opportunity to win a significant amount of money. To play, players need to select a number from 00 to 99 and place a bet on it. The host then randomly draws a number from a pot, and the player who chose the corresponding number is declared the winner and earns the title of Satta King.

Thanks to the advancements in technology and internet connectivity, players can now conveniently participate in the game through websites or downloadable applications. Alternatively, players may also play the game offline by visiting local stores that offer it. After placing their bet, they await the game’s outcome to determine whether they are the lucky winner or not.

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES?

Satta King games provide players with multiple options, including Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King, with players placing bets on these games every day and eagerly anticipating the results of their investments. Each game has a predetermined result timing, with Disawar Satta King results announced at 5:00 AM, Faridabad Satta King results at 6:15 PM, Ghaziabad Satta King results at 8:00 PM, and Gali Satta King results at 11:00 PM.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To participate in the online game, visit the official website or application and place your bets on a number from 00 to 99. A random number will be selected by the organizer, and if it matches your chosen number and bet, you will be declared the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

These four Satta King games are the most popular among the many lottery games available on various websites - Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. The lottery game results are published on the website by midnight. The Gali results are usually announced at 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are available at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

One can participate in Satta Matka or Satta King through online platforms by either visiting their relevant websites or downloading mobile applications. Placing a bet is all that is required, and the player can check the results by returning to the site.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

To claim the prize for Satta King, follow these steps if you win:

Step 1: Visit the lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Check the results by clicking on the ‘results of Satta today’ link.

Step 3: If the number you bet on matches the declared number, you are the winner.

Step 4: Lastly, provide your bank details to receive the prize money in your account.

