Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for March 8 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Following the daily drill, Satta Matka is back with today’s winning numbers. The lottery game attracts enthusiasts of all generations who find great joy in taking part. The game is also known as Satta King, with ‘Satta’ signifying gambling and ‘Matka’ representing the vessel that holds the winning numbers. Each day, a staggering prize of Rs 1 crore awaits the lucky winner. Check winning numbers for MARCH 7 and MARCH 8 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 8 ARE:

GALI: 86 (Result declared at 12:02am)

INDIA DARBAR: 78

BIKANER SUPER: 04

DISAWER: To be updated soon

MUMBAI CITY: To be updated soon

HARIDWAR: To be updated soon

RANCHI: To be updated soon

CHAR MINAR: To be updated soon

OLD DELHI: To be updated soon

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

The website features an extensive range of results from various locations, including India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and countless others.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 7 ARE:

GALI: 86

GHAZIABAD: 25

FARIDABAD: 87

PUNE: 68

DUBAI BAZAR: 69

NIGHT CITY: 50

DELHI SUPER: 38

DELHI SK: 52

KANDLA: 52

DWARKA BAZAR: 52

NEW PUNJAB: 33

TODAY CHANDIGARH: 34

HYDERABAD: 85

HIMACHAL DAY: 17

ALIGARH GOLD: 08

DELHI GOLD: 79

NEW FARIDABAD: 06

GAZIPUR: 05

SHALIMAR: 62

DELHI DAY: 01

NAGPUR: 55

DISAWER: 91

INDIA BAZAR: 28

GOLDSTAR: 76

MUMBAI CITY: 71

DELHI BAZAR: 52

HARYANA BAZAR: 40

DELHI STATE: 52

SHER BAZAR: 96

TAJ: 28

JAI GANGA: 19

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 93

DELHI NOON: 67

PATNA CITY: 72

CHOTU TAJ: 34

HARIDWAR: 74

BIKANER SUPER: 77

INDIA DARBAR: 80

RANCHI: 97

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Despite the Public Gambling Act of 1867 prohibiting numerous lottery games in India, Satta King and certain other lotteries such as horse racing, remain prevalent in the country. Satta King participants are authorised to place bets in anticipation of hitting the jackpot. Those interested in playing the lottery can do so offline by visiting a nearby store, or alternatively, can download the mobile app or visit the official website.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Experience the thrill of chance and put your guessing skills to the test with the Satta King game, where simplicity meets excitement. Pick any number between 00 and 99 on the official website or app, and await the host’s random selection announcement. If the number you chose matches the one called, congratulations, you’re a winner!

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Explore the world of Satta King with its four most popular games: Disawar, Ghaziabad, Gali, and Faridabad. Each game offers unique challenges and opportunities for players to win big. Stay up until midnight to witness the results of the Satta King game. The Gali results are typically released at precisely 12:02 am, while the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually announced at 5 am. Don’t miss out on the chance to test your luck and win big with Satta King.

HOW TO APPLY FOR THE SATTA KING PRIZE

Looking for some online gaming fun? Satta King and Satta Matka are popular games that you can enjoy on various websites and mobile applications. To play, all you need to do is place your bet and wait for the results to be announced on the website.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

If you happen to be the lucky winner, claiming your prize is a breeze. Just follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Head over to the lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Satta today’s results" section to check if you have won.

Step 3: If the results match the numbers you bet on, congratulations! You have won the game.

Step 4: To receive your reward money, you will need to provide your bank account details. Once verified, the prize money will be credited to your account.

