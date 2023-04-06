Satta Result 2023: Check Winning Numbers for April 6 Satta King Game

SATTA RESULT 2023: Following the daily drill, the winning numbers for Satta King, a widely popular lottery game in India, were announced on Thursday, April 6. To join the game, participants select numbers from a pot called Matka and make wagers, with the ultimate winner being crowned as the Satta King. At present, the game awards a daily prize of Rs. 1 crore through a drawing.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 6 ARE

DISAWER: 84

Gali: 11 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

Advertisement

RANCHI: 48

BIKANER SUPER: 02

INDIA DARBAR: 20

CHAR MINAR: 84

OLD DELHI: 95

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game of chance that involves choosing a number between 00 and 99. It is now possible to play the game online through various websites and apps, or by visiting a nearby physical store.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Advertisement

To participate in Satta King, visit an authorized website and select a number within the given range. Afterwards, wait for the game organizer to declare the winning number. If your chosen number matches the winning number, you will be declared the winner and awarded a significant prize.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

To enrich your gaming experience, you can explore various Satta King games available on different websites. Some popular options are Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. It’s important to note that the Gali result is typically announced at midnight, while the Disawar and Ranchi results are usually declared at 5 AM.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

Advertisement

To verify if you have won the Satta King lottery, you can either visit websites or download mobile apps that feature the game. Once you have accessed the results page, you can easily check the results.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

1. Visit the online lottery website where you played the game.

2. Go to the section labelled “Satta today’s results" and check if your numbers match the winning numbers.

3. If your chosen numbers match the winning combination, you will be declared the Satta King.

4. To receive your winnings without delay, provide your banking details.

Read all the Latest India News here