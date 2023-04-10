Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for April 10 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023: Satta Matka, which is commonly known as Satta King, is a popular lottery game in India that is accessible to everyone regardless of age and offers a chance to win prizes. The winner of the Satta Matka game is given the title of Satta King. The term “Satta" indicates betting or gambling, while “Matka" refers to a container used to draw numbers. A massive jackpot of Rs. 1 crore is announced every day. Check lucky numbers for April 9 and April 10 below.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 10 ARE

DISAWER: 15

Gali: 95 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

RANCHI: 23

INDIA DARBAR: 72

BIKANER SUPER: 35

CHAR MINAR: 15

OLD DELHI: 21

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 9 ARE

GHAZIABAD: 62

GALI: 95

FARIDABAD: 81

DISAWER: 87

HINDUSTAN: 20

INDIA BAZAR: 30

MUMBAI BAZAR: 59

JD DHAMAKA: 64

GOLDSTAR: 30

UP: 62

PUNJAB DAY: 60

WHITE GOLD: 78

PATNA: 08

SHRI GANESH: 53

DEHLI LIVE: 20

KASHIPUR: 33

ALI GARH: 59

KUBER DELHI: 10

DELHI GOLD: 96

NEW PUNJAB EXPRESS: 71

NEW DELHI BAZAR: 41

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 09

PATNA CITY: 03

MUMBAI CITY: 06

DELHI STATE: 35

RANCHI: 87

INDIA DARBAR: 58

BIKANER SUPER: 15

CHAR MINAR: 87

OLD DELHI: 70

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game that relies on chance, where a number from 00 to 99 is selected. It can be played either online through various websites and applications or by visiting a local store in person.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To play the satta king game, the participant must visit an authorized website and select a number within the specified range. Then, you must wait for the game organizer to declare the winning number. If the chosen number by the player matches the winning number, the person will be announced as the winner and rewarded with a significant prize.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

By trying out different Satta King games available on various websites, you can elevate your gaming experience. Some of the well-known options include Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. Remember that the Gali result is usually released at midnight, whereas the Disawar and Ranchi results are typically announced at 5 AM.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

To verify if you have won the Satta King lottery, visit online platforms or install mobile applications that offer the game. Once you are there, proceed to the results section and review the results.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Visit the online lottery website of the game. Check the “Satta today’s results" category and validate the displayed digits. If the numbers you have chosen match the desired number, the lucky winner will be crowned as the Satta King. Submit your bank details to receive your rewards.

