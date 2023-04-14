Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for April 14 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 14 APRIL, 2023: Individuals of all age groups in India play Satta Matka, a popular lottery game, by placing bets on lucky numbers obtained from a pot called “Matka." Those who participate in this game have the opportunity to win a grand prize of Rs 1 crore and the winner is referred to as Satta King. Check lucky numbers for April 13 and April 14 below.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 14 ARE

GALI: 55

GHAZIABAD: 60

FARIDABAD: 34

DISAWER: 26

DUBAI BAZAR: 21

DELHI SK: 20

DELHI SUPER: 78

DWARKA BAZAR: 90

SHIV SHANKAR: 77

NEW PUNJAB: 18

SOUTH DELHI: 58

GAZIPUR: 51

ALIGARH GOLD: 54

HYDERABAD: 74

DELHI EXPRESS: 34

PATIYALA: 40

DELHI GOLD: 31

NEW FARIDABAD: 51

PARAS: 07

JD DHAMAKA: 43

MUMBAI BAZAR: 70

GOLDSTAR: 27

SHRI LAXMI: 90

INDIA BAZAR: 02

OLD DELHI: 30

PUNJAB DAY: 35

WHITE GOLD: 12

SHRI GANESH: 01

DEHLI LIVE: 02

KASHIPUR: 51

ALI GARH: 48

KUBER DELHI: 32

NEW SHRI GANESH: 82

SAI SANDHYA: 97

PUNJAB: 91

DELHI BAZAR: 69

GALI DISAWAR MIX: 18

TAJ: 40

SAI RAM: 65

DELHI BAZAR: 69

JAI GANGA: 62

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 70

DELHI NOON: 02

GUJRAT: 13

SAI RAM: 65

PATNA CITY: 69

CHOTU TAJ: 94

MAA BHAGWATI: 09

BADLAPUR: 15

KALKA BAZAR: 88

HARYANA DHAMAKA - HD: 33

SADAR BAJAR: 16

DELHI STATE: 56

FARIDABAD NOON: 49

Lucknow Gold: 84

MUMBAI CITY: 41

Gali: 19 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

RANCHI: 62

INDIA DARBAR: 19

BIKANER SUPER: 73

CHAR MINAR: 26

OLD DELHI: 15

The results for several places are featured on the website, such as Delhi Bazar, Delhi State, Goldstar, Lucknow Gold, Mumbai Bazar, Mumbai City, Pune, Ranchi, Sher Bazar, Taj, and UP, among other locations.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 13 ARE

GALI: 19

GHAZIABAD: 36

FARIDABAD: 96

DISAWER: 96

DUBAI BAZAR: 66

DELHI GOLD: 59

Paras: 36

NEW FARIDABAD: 10

SOUTH DELHI: 19

GAZIPUR: 10

ALIGARH GOLD: 88

SHALIMAR: 82

DELHI DAY: 50

NAGPUR: 88

KURUKSHETRA BAZAR: 71

JAIPUR KING: 86

KALKA BAZAR: 51

BADLAPUR: 01

SAI SANDHYA: 18

JAMNAPAAR: 49

MAA BHAGWATI: 39

BATA CITY: 11

KGR GOLD: 34

SHRI GANESH: 90

PUNJAB DAY: 91

WHITE GOLD: 66

PATNA: 38

SHRI GANESH: 90

DEHLI LIVE: 78

KASHIPUR: 22

ALI GARH: 97

KUBER DELHI: 99

JD DHAMAKA: 69

HINDUSTAN: 03

UP: 31

MUMBAI BAZAR: 87

INDIA BAZAR: 76

GOLDSTAR: 60

OLD DELHI: 09

PUNJAB: 18

DELHI BAZAR: 80

SAI RAM: 53

TAJ: 12

GALI DISAWAR MIX: 96

JAI GANGA: 98

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 04

PATNA CITY: 85

CHOTU TAJ: 85

DELHI GOLD: 19

NEW PUNJAB EXPRESS: 05

NEW DELHI BAZAR: 81

RAJASTHAN BAZAR: 97

OLD DELHI: 98

RANCHI: 74

BIKANER SUPER: 27

INDIA DARBAR: 73

CHAR MINAR: 96

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King also referred to as Satta Matka is a game of chance and speculation in which individuals can engage by placing bets at a local shop. Thanks to technological advancements and the widespread availability of the internet, this popular game can now be played online via a website or a smartphone application. Although several lottery games are prohibited by the Public Gambling Acts of 1867, a few, including Satta King and horse racing, are deemed legal.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

In order to participate in the online game and become the Satta King, you must visit the authorized website or app and select a number from 00 to 99 to place your bet. The game administrator will then randomly choose a number, and if it matches the number you selected, you will be declared the winner.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Various versions of the Satta King game can be found on multiple websites, among which Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King are the most favored ones. The lottery games are usually exhibited on the websites at midnight, with the Gali results being announced precisely at 12:02 a.m., while the Disawar and Ranchi results are generally made available at 5 a.m.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

Online platforms such as websites or mobile applications allow individuals to participate in Satta Matka or Satta King by placing bets, and the outcome can be checked by revisiting the site.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

To receive the prize in the Satta King lottery game, the following steps should be taken:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the lottery game.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Satta today’s results’ link to verify the results.

Step 3: If the number you bet on matches the winning number, you are eligible for the prize.

Step 4: Lastly, provide your bank account details to collect the prize money.

