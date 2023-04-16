Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for April 16 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 16 APRIL, 2023:The winning numbers for Satta King, a popular lottery game played across different age groups, were revealed on Sunday, April 16. This game requires players to place bets on lucky numbers drawn from a container called Matka. The one who wins is given the title of Satta King. The game offers a grand prize of Rs 1 crore. Check lucky numbers for April 15 and April 16 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 16 ARE:

GALI: 25

GHAZIABAD: 59

FARIDABAD: 53

DELHI SK: 40

DELHI SUPER: 25

DWARKA BAZAR: 73

SHIV SHANKAR: 26

NEW PUNJAB: 77

DELHI DARBAR: 30

PUNJAB DAY: 44

WHITE GOLD: 71

PATNA: 07

SHRI GANESH: 54

DEHLI LIVE: 74

KASHIPUR: 15

ALI GARH: 97

KUBER DELHI: 61

HINDUSTAN: 33

INDIA BAZAR: 15

MUMBAI BAZAR: 57

GOLDSTAR: 19

DISAWER: 79

TAJ: 41

SAI RAM: 29

PUNJAB: 74

DELHI BAZAR: 51

SHER BAZAR: 87

DELHI STATE: 93

Lucknow Gold: 61

MUMBAI CITY: 92

Gali: 13 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

RANCHI: 97

CHAR MINAR: 79

BIKANER SUPER: 16

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 15 ARE:

GALI: 13

GHAZIABAD: 97

FARIDABAD: 99

DISAWER: 16

NEW PUNJAB: 22

DELHI DARBAR: 70

SHIV SHANKAR: 12

NOIDA CITY: 69

MASURI GOLD: 25

RAJARANIJI: 06

NIGHT CITY: 11

DELHI SK: 99

DELHI SUPER: 93

DWARKA BAZAR: 17

PATIYALA: 34

DELHI EXPRESS: 09

HYDERABAD: 44

DELHI GOLD: 17

PARAS: 29

NEW FARIDABAD: 80

SOUTH DELHI: 34

GAZIPUR: 93

ALIGARH GOLD: 90

SHALIMAR: 73

DELHI DAY: 79

NAGPUR: 20

JAIPUR KING: 94

GALI DISAWAR MIX: 89

HINDUSTAN: 38

PUNJAB DAY: 21

WHITE GOLD: 68

PATNA: 48

SHRI GANESH: 74

DEHLI LIVE: 45

KASHIPUR: 71

ALI GARH: 70

KUBER DELHI: 27

INDIA BAZAR: 70

MUMBAI BAZAR: 16

JD DHAMAKA: 54

GOLDSTAR: 12

UP: 85

DELHI CITY: 87

OLD DELHI: 05

PUNJAB: 68

SAI RAM: 43

DELHI BAZAR: 73

JAI GANGA: 73

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 85

DELHI NOON: 39

GUJRAT: 95

PATNA CITY: 70

CHOTU TAJ: 62

TAJ: 35

SHER BAZAR: 15

NCR: 73

Lucknow Gold: 50

MUMBAI CITY: 06

FARIDABAD NOON: 31

RANCHI: 43

INDIA DARBAR: 61

BIKANER SUPER: 67

CHAR MINAR: 16

OLD DELHI: 54

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a game of chance that involves the selection of a number ranging from 00 to 99. This game can be played either online through various websites and applications or by visiting a local store in person.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

To participate in the game, one must visit a legitimate website and select a number within the specified range. The player then waits for the game organizer to announce the winning number. If your chosen number matches the winning number, you will be declared the winner.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Various versions of the Satta King game can be found online among which Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King are the most favoured ones. The Gali results are typically published at midnight, while the Disawar and Ranchi results are generally declared at 5 AM.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

To check your Satta King lottery results, you can use online platforms or mobile applications that offer the game. Simply navigate to the results section and review the results to see if you’ve won.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Go to the online lottery website. Click on the “Satta today’s results" section and cross-check your ticket number. If your chosen numbers match the winning numbers, you will be declared the winner. Provide your bank details to claim your prize money.

