Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for April 17 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 17 APRIL, 2023:Satta Matka, also known as Satta King, is a widespread lottery game in India that is open to people of all ages and presents an opportunity to win rewards. The individual who triumphs in the Satta Matka game is bestowed with the prestigious title of Satta King. The word “Satta" signifies gambling or betting, whereas “Matka" alludes to a vessel utilised for extracting numbers. Each day, a colossal prize of Rs 1 crore is declared. Check lucky numbers for April 16 and April 17 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 17 ARE:

GHAZIABAD: 57

FARIDABAD: 04

DISAWER: 28

INDIA BAZAR: 22

UP: 91

MUMBAI BAZAR: 65

GOLDSTAR: 38

MUMBAI CITY: 60

Gali: 25

RANCHI: 70

INDIA DARBAR: 13

BIKANER SUPER: 03

CHAR MINAR: 28

OLD DELHI: 97

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 16 ARE:

GALI: 25

GHAZIABAD: 59

FARIDABAD: 53

DELHI SK: 40

DELHI SUPER: 25

DWARKA BAZAR: 73

SHIV SHANKAR: 26

NEW PUNJAB: 77

DELHI DARBAR: 30

PUNJAB DAY: 44

WHITE GOLD: 71

PATNA: 07

SHRI GANESH: 54

DEHLI LIVE: 74

KASHIPUR: 15

ALI GARH: 97

KUBER DELHI: 61

HINDUSTAN: 33

INDIA BAZAR: 15

MUMBAI BAZAR: 57

GOLDSTAR: 19

DISAWER: 79

TAJ: 41

SAI RAM: 29

PUNJAB: 74

DELHI BAZAR: 51

SHER BAZAR: 87

DELHI STATE: 93

Lucknow Gold: 61

MUMBAI CITY: 92

Gali: 13 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

RANCHI: 97

CHAR MINAR: 79

BIKANER SUPER: 16

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

The Satta King game is purely based on luck and provides an opportunity to win a significant amount of money. To play the game, one must choose a number from 00 to 99, and the winner is determined by a random number selected by the host. The person who selects the same number as the drawn number is declared the Satta King and wins the game.

Thanks to modern technology and internet connectivity, players can now participate in the game online through various websites and applications. Additionally, players can also play the game offline by visiting a local store that offers it. All that’s required is to place a bet and hope for good luck.

WHAT ARE THE TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES?

Satta King provides a variety of options to its players, including the popular games of Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. Every day, players eagerly place their bets on these games in the hopes of winning big. The company follows specific schedules for announcing the results of each game, with Disawar Satta King declaring the results at 5:00 AM, Faridabad Satta King at 6:15 PM, Ghaziabad Satta King at 8:00 PM, and Gali Satta King at 11:00 PM.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Visit the official website of the lottery and select the game you want to play. Fill out the slips as per the rules by choosing the numbers. Choose a lucky number from the range of 00 to 99. The organizer will randomly draw the winning numbers from all the entries and announce the results publicly. If you win, you’ll receive a monetary prize and earn the prestigious title of Satta King.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULTS ONLINE?

Various online platforms and websites exist to verify the results of Satta King, but the official lottery website is considered the most trustworthy source to obtain the latest results.

HOW TO COLLECT SATTA KING PRIZE?

Step 1: Place a bet on the online lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Click on the “Satta King today" link to view the results.

Step 3: If the results match your chosen number, you have won.

Step 4: To receive your prize money, provide your complete financial information.

