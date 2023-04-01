Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for April 1 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: In India, Satta King is a well-known lottery game that grants the winner with a prestigious title. It is also known as Satta Matka, where “Satta" refers to betting and “Matka" is the container from which the winning numbers are drawn. The daily cash reward for this game is Rs 1 crore. Check winning numbers for March 31 and April 1 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 1 ARE

DISAWER: Not declared

RANCHI: —

INDIA DARBAR: —

BIKANER SUPER: —

CHAR MINAR: —

Advertisement

OLD DELHI: —

MUMBAI CITY: —

HARIDWAR: —

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

One can find results for a variety of games such as India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, Mumbai City, and more.

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR MARCH 31 ARE

DISAWER: 08

RANCHI: 39

BIKANER SUPER: 54

INDIA DARBAR: 01

Advertisement

CHAR MINAR: 08

OLD DELHI: 35

Advertisement

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a form of gambling that involves a lottery game where individuals rely on chance and guessing to win money quickly. To participate, people can either go to a nearby shop where Satta Matka or Satta King is played in person, or they can choose to play online by accessing the official website or downloading the app on their mobile device.

Advertisement

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is a straightforward game that permits participants to place bets on any number from 00 to 99 via either offline or online modes. After placing the bets, the game organizer randomly selects a number and announces it. If the number announced matches the number chosen by the participant, they are declared the winner or the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Various Satta King games are available on different websites, with the most popular ones being Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. Participants can view the results by midnight, with the Gali result being announced at 12:02 AM and the Disawar and Ranchi results at 5 AM.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

The Satta King lottery is a highly popular game that can be played both online through mobile applications and websites, as well as offline, by individuals of all age groups. To participate, all you need to do is go to the official website, place your bet, and wait for the announcement of the results.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you have won the Satta King lottery game prize, follow these simple steps to claim it:

Step 1: Visit the lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Satta today’s results’ link to view the declared numbers.

Step 3: If the number you have bet on matches the announced number, you have won the game.

Step 4: Submit your bank account details to receive the prize money.

Read all the Latest India News here