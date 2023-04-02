Satta Result 2023: Winning Numbers for April 2 Satta Matka, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, Faridabad Satta King, Disawar Satta King

SATTA RESULT 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Satta Matka is a popular game of gambling where individuals place bets and choose numbers from a Matka container. The person who wins the game is called the Satta King, which is the current title of the game. A daily prize of Rs 1 crore is offered for the game. Check winning numbers for April 1 and April 2 below:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 2 ARE

GALI: 18 (Result declared at 12:02 am)

BIKANER SUPER: 53

INDIA DARBAR: 57

DISAWER: To be updated soon

MUMBAI CITY: To be updated soon

HARIDWAR: To be updated soon

RANCHI: To be updated soon

INDIA DARBAR: To be updated soon

CHAR MINAR: To be updated soon

OLD DELHI: To be updated soon

FARIDABAD: Result at 6:15 pm

GHAZIABAD: Result at 8:40 pm

GALI: Result at 11:40 pm

One can obtain results for various locations, such as India Bazar, Lucknow Gold, Delhi Bazar, Mumbai Bazar, Delhi State, Pune, UP, Ranchi, Goldstar, Sher Bazar, Taj, and Mumbai City.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 1 ARE

GALI: 18

GHAZIABAD: 82

FARIDABAD: 33

INDIA BAZAR: 21

GOLDSTAR: 93

PUNJAB: 09

DELHI BAZAR: 07

TAJ: 48

SAI RAM: 70

JAI GANGA: 02

JAI GANGA: 02

MAHAKALI EXPRESS: 03

DELHI NOON: 27

GUJRAT: 86

GUJRAT: 86

PATNA CITY: 25

PATNA CITY: 25

CHOTU TAJ: 34

MAA BHAGWATI: 11

JAMNAPAAR: 84

SAI SANDHYA: 06

BADLAPUR: 06

WHAT IS SATTA KING?

Satta King is a form of gambling that involves a lottery game where individuals rely on chance and guessing to win money quickly. To participate, people can either go to a nearby shop where Satta Matka or Satta King is played in person, or they can choose to play online by accessing the official website or downloading the app on their mobile device.

HOW TO PLAY SATTA KING?

Satta King is a straightforward game that permits participants to place bets on any number from 00 to 99 via either offline or online modes. After placing the bets, the game organizer randomly selects a number and announces it. If the number announced matches the number chosen by the participant, they are declared the winner or the Satta King.

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Various Satta King games are available on different websites, with the most popular ones being Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King, and Faridabad Satta King. Participants can view the results by midnight, with the Gali result being announced at 12:02 AM and the Disawar and Ranchi results at 5 AM.

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

The Satta King lottery is a highly popular game that can be played both online through mobile applications and websites, as well as offline, by individuals of all age groups. To participate, all you need to do is go to the official website, place your bet, and wait for the announcement of the results.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

If you have won the Satta King lottery game prize, follow these simple steps to claim it:

Step 1: Visit the lottery game’s website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Satta today’s results’ link to view the declared numbers.

Step 3: If the number you have bet on matches the announced number, you have won the game.

Step 4: Submit your bank account details to receive the prize money.

Read all the Latest India News here