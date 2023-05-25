Satyendar Jain Shifted to ICU After Fall in Bathroom of Tihar Jail Cell

AAP leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been put on oxygen support and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the LNJP hospital after his condition worsened on Thursday, according to party sources. The former Delhi minister was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital earlier today after he fell in the bathroom of his Tihar Jail cell. Jain is lodged in the Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case.

Sources told News18 that Jain, who is lodged in jail number 7 of Tihar, slipped and fell in the washroom at around 6 am on Thursday. Jain will undergo all necessary tests at Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital as a precautionary measure. The former Delhi minister is already suffering a spine injury and wears a belt on his waist. He is also scheduled to undergo surgery soon.

“Today on May 25, 2023, in the morning at around 6 am, Under Trial Prisoner Satyendar Jain slipped/fell down in the bathroom of MI Room of the hospital of CJ-7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness. His vitals were found normal during the examination by the doctors. He was further referred to DDU Hospital as he complained about pain in his back, left leg and shoulder," said a statement released by the prison officials.

The former minister was taken to the Safdurjung hospital earlier this week after his health deteriorated in the jail on Monday. This came days after Satyendar Jain’s lawyer filed a bail plea before the Supreme Court claiming that his client is facing extreme health conditions and has “become a skeleton."

Representing Jain, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said the former minister has lost 35 kg and virtually became a skeleton. He is also suffering from various ailments.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain in connection with the money laundering case noting the witnesses’ claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime. The high court said the AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.