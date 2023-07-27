SC Extends ED Chief's Tenure Till Sept 15, Asks Centre 'Is Entire Dept Full of Incompetent People'

The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted an extension of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure till September 15 in lieu of “national interest" but made it clear there will be no further extension. On Wednesday, the Centre moved the apex court seeking Mishra’s continuance till October 15, saying his absence during the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review will adversely impact India’s national interests.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said it was granting the extension in “larger public and national interest" but that Mishra will cease to remain ED director from midnight of September 15. This came days after the apex court held as “illegal" the repeated extensions granted to Mishra.

During the hearing today, the top court questioned the Central government for seeking an extension and asked if the entire department is “full of incompetent people" except the incumbent chief. “Are we not giving a picture that there is no other person and the entire department is full of incompetent people?" the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.

The top law officer argued that the continuity of the ED leadership is necessary in view of the FATF peer review whose rating matters.

Mehta said Mishra is “not indispensable" but his presence is necessary for the entire peer review exercise.

Representing the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said, “Some neighbouring countries want India to fall into FATF’s ‘grey list’ and therefore, the ED chief’s continuity is necessary".

Earlier, the Centre had emphasised that Mishra, 63, has been engaged in the preparation of documents and fulfilling other requirements for mutual evaluation since the beginning of the year 2020 and, accordingly, his continuation in this arduous and delicate process at this “critical stage" is essential. The FATF is a global body that leads action to tackle money laundering and terror financing.

The 1984-batch IRS officer was otherwise to remain in office till November 18, 2023, according to the notification issued by the government.

Mishra was first appointed the ED director for two years on November 19, 2018. Later, by an order dated November 13, 2020, the Centre modified the appointment letter retrospectively and his two-year term was changed to three years.