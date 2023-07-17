SC Allows PDP Leader Madani to Travel to Kerala, Stay There for Treatment

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasar Madani, a prime accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, to travel to Kerala and stay there for treatment.

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh modified Madani’s bail condition, which had directed him to stay in Bengaluru till the completion of his trial.

“In a modification of the order dated July 11, 2014, we permit the applicant to travel to his hometown in Kerala and stay there.