Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » SC Collegium Recommends Three Delhi Judicial Officers' Names for HC Judgeship

SC Collegium Recommends Three Delhi Judicial Officers' Names for HC Judgeship

The Collegium took note of the opinion of consultee apex court judges, whose parent High Court is the Delhi High Court, while clearing the names

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 09:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Supreme Court of India. ((File photo/Reuters)
Supreme Court of India. ((File photo/Reuters)

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has recommended to the Centre names of three judicial officers for their appointment as Delhi High Court judges.

The Collegium, also comprising senior judges, Justice S K Kaul and Justice K M Joseph, recommended the names of Girish Kathpalia, Dharmesh Sharma and Manoj Jain, all Delhi court judicial officers, for appointment as high court judges, according to the apex court statement.

The Collegium took note of the opinion of consultee apex court judges, whose parent High Court is the Delhi High Court, while clearing the names.

Advertisement

They were recommended after the Intelligence Bureau reported that these Delhi court judicial officers have good personal and professional records.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 15, 2023, 09:36 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 09:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures