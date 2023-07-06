SC Dismisses Plea Against Internet Shutdown in Manipur

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea by two Manipur residents against repeated internet shutdowns in the state rocked by ethnic violence and gave them the liberty to approach the high court on the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra noted that a division bench of the Manipur High Court has already seized the matter in which an expert committee was formed and directed to examine whether the internet could be restored in the state. Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the matter concerned the internet ban in Manipur.