Home » India » SC Extends Interim Protection to Teesta Setalvad In Gujarat Riots Case

SC Extends Interim Protection to Teesta Setalvad In Gujarat Riots Case

The plea challenged the Gujarat High Court order which had rejected her plea for regular bail and directed her to surrender immediately in a case of the alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 13:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Setalvad is accused of fabricating evidence linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots. (File Image/PTI)
The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended interim protection given to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case related to the alleged fabrication of evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing on July 19.

Earlier on July 1, the supreme court in a late-night hearing had protected Setalvad from arrest and stayed for a week the high court order.

According to the cause list of Wednesday posted on the apex court website, a bench comprising justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and Dipankar Datta would hear the matter.

    • During the late-night hearing on Saturday, the three-judge bench had questioned the denial of time to Setalvad to appeal against the high court’s July 1 order, saying even an ordinary criminal is entitled to some form of interim relief.

    (With PTI inputs)

    first published: July 05, 2023, 12:57 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 13:10 IST
