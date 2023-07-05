SC Extends Interim Protection to Teesta Setalvad In Gujarat Riots Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended interim protection given to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case related to the alleged fabrication of evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing on July 19.

The plea challenged the Gujarat High Court order which had rejected her plea for regular bail and directed her to surrender immediately in a case of the alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

Earlier on July 1, the supreme court in a late-night hearing had protected Setalvad from arrest and stayed for a week the high court order.

Advertisement

According to the cause list of Wednesday posted on the apex court website, a bench comprising justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and Dipankar Datta would hear the matter.